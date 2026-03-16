India evacuates over 550 people from war-torn Iran; Jaishankar thanks Armenian Govt for safe transit

New Delhi:

India has successfully brought back more than 550 of its citizens who were in Iran, using a land route through Armenia as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed gratitude to the government of Armenia for assisting with the safe transit of Indian nationals across the border.

The evacuation effort comes as the security situation in Iran remains uncertain. The Indian government has advised its citizens in the country to move towards neighbouring Armenia and Azerbaijan, from where arrangements are being made for their journey back to India.

“Thank the Government and the people of Armenia for facilitating the safe evacuation of over 550 Indian nationals from Iran so far. Appreciate their support in these challenging times,” Jaishankar posted on X.

People willing to leave Iran being assisted, says MEA

According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, nearly 9,000 Indian nationals are currently living in Iran. Authorities are helping those who wish to leave the country by facilitating their travel to nearby countries for further evacuation. In recent days, the government has also relocated several Indians within Iran to safer areas.

"We've had about 9,000 Indian nationals who were there or who are there in Iran. These 9,000 Indian nationals comprise students, seafarers, business people, professionals and some pilgrims...Several Indian nationals, mostly students, left the country and reached home. We have shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims, who were based in Tehran to other safer locations and cities in the country. the MEA spokesperson said.

“We are also assisting Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia and from there to take commercial flights to return home. We are assisting them with visas. We are also assisting them with land border crossings,” he added.