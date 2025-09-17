India-EU Free Trade Agreement likely by year-end as Brussels unveils new strategic agenda The new strategic agenda will require approval from all 27 EU member states. Once ratified, it is set to be formally adopted at the India-EU summit, likely to take place in the first quarter of next year.

Brussels:

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday announced a new strategic agenda to boost its ties with India across critical areas, including defence, trade and energy, while also working together on global challenges.

Highlighting the importance of stronger ties, the EU said its partnership with India has become increasingly crucial amid changing geopolitical dynamics. It stressed that closer cooperation would support both economic growth and security.

The ‘New Strategic EU-India Agenda’ marks an important step in bilateral relations. It seeks to “deepen, expand, and better coordinate” collaboration between the two sides, with the aim of promoting shared prosperity, enhancing security and addressing pressing global issues.

EU chief pushes for deeper ties with India

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the new strategy will take India-EU relationship to new heights.

“Now is the time to focus on reliable partners and double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values. With our new EU-India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level,” PTI quoted her as saying.

India-EU free-trade agreement by end of year

She said the EU was committed to finalising the Free-Trade Agreement with India by the end of this year.

"Europe is already India's biggest trading partner and we are committed to finalising our Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. Europe is open for business. And we are ready to invest in our shared future with India," she said after releasing the documents.

27 EU members to approve strategic agenda

The new strategic agenda will require approval from all 27 EU member states. Once ratified, it is set to be formally adopted at the India-EU summit, likely to take place in the first quarter of next year.

The agenda outlines five priority areas of cooperation: security and defence, connectivity and global affairs, prosperity, sustainability, and technology and innovation. (With PTI inputs)