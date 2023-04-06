India elected to UN Statistical Commission for 4-year term; Jaishankar hails significant feat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

United Nations: In a significant achievement, India has been selected to the United Nations' highest statistical body for a term of four years. After a gap of two decades in a competitive" election, India got elected to the UN Statistical Commission, returning to the world organisation's highest statistical body.

Meanwhile, South Korea won over China for the other seat in the Asia Pacific States category through a draw of lots after inconclusive rounds of secret-ballot voting. India was elected by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as a member of the UN Statistical Commission, the Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), an important subsidiary body of the UN organ focussed on economic, social and environmental issues.

EAM Jaishankar extends congratulatory message

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian Mission in the United Nations for this feat. "India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election," he stated.

India secured an overwhelming 46 out of 53 votes in a secret ballot in a highly competitive election for membership to the Statistical Commission. India, along with South Korea, UAE and China were in the fray for two seats from the Asia Pacific States category.

India was a member of the Statistical Commission in 2004

India was elected by acclamation to the Commission on Narcotic Drugs along with Argentina, Burundi, Chile, China, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay and Zimbabwe for a four-year term of office, beginning January 1, 2024.

It should be mentioned here that India was a member of the Statistical Commission last in 2004 and the country is returning to the UN agency after a gap of two decades. The United Nations Statistical Commission, established in 1947, is the highest body of the global statistical system bringing together the Chief Statisticians from member states from around the world. It is the highest decision-making body for international statistical activities, responsible for setting statistical standards and the development of concepts and methods, including their implementation at the national and international levels.

(With inputs from agencies)

