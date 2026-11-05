India eases passport and visa rules for some Pakistani nationals, minority refugees

The Centre has relaxed passport and visa rules for several categories of foreign citizens living in India, including some Pakistani nationals, minority refugees, Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans. The changes have been introduced under the 'Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026', issued on Thursday.

The revised order also simplifies travel and identification requirements for Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens travelling directly between the neighbouring countries. The changes cover people who have been unable to renew their passports, certain people of Indian origin, and refugees who entered India because of religious persecution or the fear of it.

Pakistani nationals who arrived before 2010 get passport renewal relief

Pakistani nationals who came to India on or before December 31, 2009, with the intention of settling permanently, have been exempted from the usual conditions for passport renewal. The exemption is meant for those who have been unable to renew their travel documents because they do not have a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.

To qualify, they must not have married or purchased immovable property in Pakistan while living there. Their family members who were left behind when they came to India must be Indian citizens. They must also give an undertaking that they will not return to Pakistan.

The notification further states that applicants must not have any adverse report against them from the police or security agencies.

Relief for some people of Indian origin from Malaysia and Singapore

The order also covers people of Indian origin who acquired citizenship of Malaysia or Singapore and returned to India on or before December 31, 2009, using passports issued by those countries. Their passports have since expired and could not be renewed because they do not meet the renewal requirements of the respective countries.

The notification defines a "person of Indian origin" as a foreign citizen, other than a citizen of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal or China, who once held an Indian passport. The definition also includes a person whose parents, grandparents or great-grandparents were born in India and permanently lived in territories covered by the Government of India Act, 1935, or in areas that later became part of India.

The person must never have been a citizen of any of the countries excluded under the definition, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal or China.

People covered by these provisions must obtain a visa of the appropriate category if they wish to continue staying in India.

Identity documents allowed for direct travel between India, Nepal and Bhutan

The amended order allows Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens travelling directly between these countries by road or air to use identity documents listed in the government's official "Visa Manual" instead of a regular passport.

However, this exemption does not apply to Indian citizens entering or leaving India through the India-Nepal or India-Bhutan border if they are travelling from or to a country other than Nepal or Bhutan. In such cases, a valid passport is mandatory.

They must also enter or leave India only through designated immigration posts.

Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens travelling through third countries must carry passports and visas

The usual passport and visa requirements will continue to apply to Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens travelling to or from India through China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan. The standard rules will also remain in force when they cross regional borders to travel to or from third countries.

Religious minorities who entered India by December 2024 are exempted

The order provides an exemption for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who were forced to seek refuge in India because of religious persecution or the fear of it.

The exemption applies to those who entered India on or before December 31, 2024. It covers people who arrived without a valid passport or other travel documents, as well as those whose documents have since expired.

However, they must obtain a visa of the appropriate category after arriving in India if they wish to continue their stay.

(With inputs from PTI)

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