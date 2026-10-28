India's draft lab animal rules could weaken existing protections for animals

The government has proposed new rules governing the use of animals in laboratories across India. The draft, released on October 6, includes some welcome ideas, such as replacing animals with alternative methods wherever possible and reducing the pain and suffering caused by experiments. But several provisions raise serious questions about animal welfare, the sourcing of laboratory animals and the independence of the safeguards meant to protect them.

The draft is open for public comment until November 5. Before the rules are finalised, these concerns deserve a careful second look.

More routes to source laboratory animals

Laboratories are generally expected to obtain animals from registered breeders and traders, helping ensure that their origins can be traced. But the draft creates exceptions that could widen the sources from which animals are obtained.

If certain livestock and farm animals, fish, or birds are unavailable from registered suppliers, laboratories could procure them from unregistered establishments or open markets, subject to institutional ethics committee approval, documentation, and veterinary-certified quarantine.

The draft also permits exceptions for the use of wild animals when the research purpose cannot be achieved using animals bred for experiments. Protected wildlife faces additional restrictions and permission requirements, but it is not entirely excluded. More concerningly, the draft allows authorities to grant an exception to measures intended to minimise the suffering of a wild animal found injured or unwell during or after capture, where scientific justification is accepted.

These are not unrestricted permissions, but they create routes that deserve scrutiny. Animal sourcing should prioritise traceability, welfare and the avoidance of capture from the wild. The final rules should make those safeguards stronger, not create wider exceptions without compelling reasons.

Community dogs and cats could still be used

The draft generally prohibits experiments on stray and feral domestic animals, but allows exceptions in certain circumstances. These include an essential need relating to animal health or welfare, or a serious threat to the environment or human or animal health. Researchers must also justify why the purpose can be achieved only by using a stray or feral animal.

Those conditions matter, but they do not amount to an unconditional ban.

Community dogs and cats are often fed, cared for, and sometimes vaccinated by people in their neighbourhoods. They are part of the lives of the communities around them. Their use in laboratories should not be permitted through exceptions that could be avoided by other means.

A clear exclusion of community dogs and cats from laboratory experiments would remove this uncertainty.

Who watches over the experiments?

One of the most significant concerns is the proposed change in who approves experiments.

Under the draft, a lab's own ethics committee, formally the institutional animal ethics committee, could approve experiments classified as mild or moderate, including those involving larger animals, without prior approval from the central regulator, the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA). The central committee would retain approval authority for severe experiments, and for non-recovery experiments (those where the animal is not allowed to wake up afterwards), involving animals above the rodent and rabbit categories.

Institutional committees have an important role, and the draft provides for outside representation. But approval at the institutional level is not the same as prior central scrutiny. The distinction matters when animals can experience pain, distress, or lasting harm.

The draft also provides for CCSEA inspection teams to visit establishments with prior notice. Advance notice may give laboratories time to prepare for an inspection. Unannounced inspections should remain an important part of effective oversight, allowing inspectors to assess conditions without advance preparation.

Severe pain and distress remain possible

The draft classifies procedures such as inescapable electric shocks and prolonged isolation of social animals as severe experiments.

It does prohibit experiments involving severe pain, suffering or distress that is likely to be prolonged and cannot be alleviated. But this does not amount to a ban on every experiment classified as severe. Some such procedures may still be permitted under the proposed framework.

When serious suffering remains possible, the quality of the review process becomes especially important. The final rules should set clearer limits on severe pain and require strong, independent scrutiny before any such experiment is approved.

A better direction for science and animal welfare

The answer is not to stop scientific research. It is to ensure that animals are used only when scientifically justified, that their suffering is minimised, and that the safeguards are strong enough to be effective.

The final rules should retain meaningful independent oversight, narrow the exceptions for sourcing animals from the wild and unregistered markets, exclude community dogs and cats, preserve unannounced inspections, and impose firm limits on severe suffering.

They should also make the shift towards non-animal research methods a stronger practical requirement, supported by funding, training and transparent reporting. This would help researchers adopt scientifically suitable alternatives rather than treating their use as a secondary consideration.

Public consultation exists so that concerns can be raised before a proposal becomes law. These rules can still be improved. The government should use this opportunity to strengthen animal protection while encouraging better science.

The public can submit objections and suggestions to the CCSEA by November 5, 2026, at cpcsea-mef@gov.in. The final rules should reflect a simple principle: scientific progress should not come at the cost of avoidable animal suffering.

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