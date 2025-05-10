India destroys Pakistani posts, terrorist launchpads from where drones were being launched | Watch India-Pakistan news: Pakistan has claimed that India launched missile strikes on three key airbases—Noor Khan, Shorkot, and Murid—overnight.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army positioned near Jammu has successfully destroyed several Pakistani military posts and terrorist launchpads, said defence sources on Saturday. These sites were being used to launch tube-launched drones towards Indian territory.

Watch video here

A thick cloud of smoke rising from the site marks the precision and swiftness of the Indian Army's retaliatory strike. The destroyed post was a key launch point for Pakistani drone operations, from where multiple drone attacks had been directed towards Indian territory in recent days.

India shoots down 2 Pakistani fighter jets

Earlier today, India shot down two Pakistani fighter jets over the airspace near Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday morning and a search is underway to locate the wreckage amid a high alert in Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan continued to fire drones in the Indian territory overnight with the Indian air defence systems intercepting majority of them in the air.

Pakistan is also resorting to repeated shelling and artillery firing along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to which Indian forces are retaliating with equal intensity.

Pakistan's four airbases targeted by India

At least four airbases in Pakistan have been targeted by India with missiles and drones on Saturday (May 10), according to sources. Pakistan had earlier claimed that Indian missiles and drones targeted its three airbases.

Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4:00 am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted.

"But all assets of the Air Force remain safe," he claimed. India has fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets, he claimed. He added that several missiles were intercepted by Pakistan's air defence system.

He said this is a sinister act of India pushing the region into lethal war and Pakistan will respond to this aggression. India should wait for our response. Chaudhry did not take any questions and ended the presser abruptly.

Tension between the two neighbours soared after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Also Read: Pakistan claims missile, drone strikes on three airbases, shuts airspace amid escalating conflict

Also Read: