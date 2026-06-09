India deploys 12 warheads in big shift in nuclear weapons policy: Where do China and Russia stand?

New Delhi:

In a significant shift in its nuclear weapons policy, India for the first time "deployed" 12 nuclear warheads. The revelation has come in the latest report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The SIPRI, in its latest report also stated a massive departure from decades of New Delhi's policy where nuclear warheads and delivery systems were kept in separate storage. This is the first time that India's arsenal has been classified as operationally deployed, rather than stockpiled, the report said.

India was world’s fifth-largest military spender in 2025: Report

With $92.1 billion in expenditure, India was named as world’s fifth-largest military spender in 2025, the SIPRI report claimed in Yearbook 2026. With this, India’s military spending has gone up 8.9 per cent since last year from 2024, the report added.

Moreover, the SIPRI stated that India was the world’s second-largest arms importer from 2021 to 2025, accounting for 8.2 per cent of global imports.

The report stated that the country continued to expand its nuclear arsenal in 2025, and by January 2026, it had about 190 nuclear warheads and the SIPRI yearbook also estimated that India had deployed 12 nuclear warheads last year, suggesting a gradual increase in the operational readiness of its nuclear arsenal.

Interestingly, the 12 newly deployed warheads represent the first instance of India meeting nuclear warheads with delivery systems or placing them at bases with operational forces, the report notes.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )This is the first time that India's arsenal has been classified as operationally deployed, rather than stockpiled, the report said.

India's nuclear weapons stockpile saw small spike last year

The SIPRI report also added that that India's nuclear weapons stockpile saw a small spike in the last year, while deploying a small number of warheads on a ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) and conducting deterrence patrols.

The SIPRI reported that India now possesses a total nuclear arsenal of 190 warheads, up from 180 a year earlier. Of these, 12 are assessed to be deployed, marking the first time the global arms watchdog has classified any part of India's nuclear arsenal as operationally deployed rather than entirely stockpiled.

Apart from this, India has operationalised two nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, INS Arighaat and INS Aridaman, since August 2024. These two submarines are capable of carrying nuclear-armed ballistic missiles and have been cleared for deterrence patrols, according to information released by Indian authorities.

As per the report, India's nuclear programme is increasingly focused on developing longer-range systems capable of reaching targets throughout China, although planning remains influenced by India's long-standing strategic rivalry with Pakistan.

Where do China and Russia stand?

SIPRI report stated that that China currently possesses 620 nuclear warheads, of which 34 are deployed. This is only the second year that SIPRI has categorised China as possessing operationally deployed nuclear weapons.

It should be noted that China's deployed warheads increased from 24 in 2025 to 34 in 2026, according to the report. The report added that China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country."

SIPRI estimates that China now has around 620 nuclear warheads. China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country and showcased several new nuclear systems during its 2025 military parade," the report said.

On the other hand, Russia continues to maintain the world's largest deployed nuclear force. According to SIPRI's report, Russia has 1,796 deployed nuclear warheads, compared with 1,770 for the United States.

Moreover, Russia's total military stockpile stands at approximately 4,400 warheads, while the United States possesses around 3,700 usable warheads. With this, Russia and the United States account for roughly 83 per cent of all military stockpiled nuclear warheads globally, SIPRI said. "Russia and the USA together possess around 83 per cent of all stockpiled nuclear warheads (i.e. useable warheads)," the report stated.

Also Read:

India's nuclear arsenal rises to 190, extends lead over Pakistan: SIPRI