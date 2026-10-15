India decries US temple mass shooting plot: 'Adds to concern over racist hostility, anti-India hate'

New Delhi:

India on Thursday expressed grave concern over the arrest of a 19-year-old US youth who was allegedly plotting a mass shooting at a temple in the city of Aurora, Illinois, flagging it as an instance of "racist hostility and anti-India hate in America" while also taking up the matter with concerned law enforcement authorities.

In a statement by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing".

He added that the Government of India has taken a strong note of the action taken by the US authorities, including the arrest of the suspect, who is a self-proclaimed "sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi".

"This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community," the statement read.

He added that India expects US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring those responsible to justice, besides taking all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in future.

More to follow..