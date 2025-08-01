India declines US offer to buy F-35 fighter jets amid Trump's tariff move: Report This move comes at a time when India is also trying to deal with the pressure caused by US President Donald Trump's sudden decision to impose a 25 per cent tax on Indian goods.

New Delhi:

India has reportedly turned down the United States' offer to purchase F-35 stealth fighter jets, signalling a clear shift in its defence approach. This move comes at a time when India is also trying to deal with the pressure caused by US President Donald Trump's sudden decision to impose a 25 per cent tax on Indian goods.

According to a Bloomberg report, New Delhi conveyed its lack of interest in acquiring the high-end warplanes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February visit to the White House. President Trump had promoted the F-35 deal as a cornerstone for strengthening bilateral defence ties. However, India appears to be steering away from expensive, off-the-shelf acquisitions and is instead prioritising joint design efforts and domestic manufacturing capabilities, the report added.

Decision comes after Trump's tariff move

This decision comes at a time of rising uncertainty in US-India trade relations. Trump's abrupt tariff declaration - set to be enforced from August 7 - reportedly took Indian officials by surprise and has sparked concern in New Delhi. While the Indian government has ruled out an immediate retaliatory response, it is actively considering steps to reduce its trade surplus with the US. Among the options being explored are increased imports of American natural gas, gold, and communication equipment.

No defence deals in trade talks

As per the report, Indian officials have rejected the inclusion of major military purchases like the F-35s in any trade-off discussions. The aircraft, one of the world's most advanced fighter jets, has long been part of Washington's strategic offerings to India -- viewed as a tool to help counter China's expanding military footprint in Asia.

Focus shifts to self-reliance

By declining the F-35 offer, India is signalling a deliberate pause on deeper defence dependency, as per the report. The government is instead doubling down on its vision of defence self-reliance under the "Make in India" campaign. Officials emphasise that future collaborations in the defence sector must involve technology transfer and domestic production to truly benefit India's long-term strategic autonomy.

