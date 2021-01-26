With 9,102 new COVID cases, India sees lowest daily rise in 7 months; 117 deaths reported

The fresh coronavirus cases in India saw lowest daily rise in over 7 months, with around 9,000 new cases reported in a day. As many as 9,102 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry released on Tuesday. With this the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,06,76,838 with 1,77,266 active cases.
A total of 117 deaths were reported across India, in last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatality to 1,53,587 nationwide. Meanwhile, 1,03,45,985 covid patients have been recovered till now, while 15,901 patinets were discharged yesterday.
However, as many as 20,23,809 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the country.
According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,30,62,694 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 25. Of these, 7,25,577 samples were tested yesterday.
Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|15
|4917
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1389
|878528
|7149
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|15
|16749
|56
|4
|Assam
|2265
|213674
|1078
|5
|Bihar
|2359
|255019
|1483
|6
|Chandigarh
|142
|20273
|334
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4896
|288582
|3630
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|3387
|2
|9
|Delhi
|1694
|621565
|10813
|10
|Goa
|767
|51448
|762
|11
|Gujarat
|4345
|250763
|4379
|12
|Haryana
|1378
|262929
|3014
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|408
|55864
|973
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1084
|121070
|1929
|15
|Jharkhand
|772
|116524
|1064
|16
|Karnataka
|6865
|917361
|12200
|17
|Kerala
|70859
|819156
|3624
|18
|Ladakh
|54
|9504
|129
|19
|Lakshadweep
|67
|0
|0
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|3508
|246558
|3791
|21
|Maharashtra
|44789
|1915344
|50815
|22
|Manipur
|186
|28442
|369
|23
|Meghalaya
|104
|13484
|146
|24
|Mizoram
|49
|4298
|9
|25
|Nagaland
|96
|11895
|88
|26
|Odisha
|1240
|331284
|1906
|27
|Puducherry
|280
|37953
|645
|28
|Punjab
|2152
|164377
|5560
|29
|Rajasthan
|2968
|311117
|2760
|30
|Sikkim
|115
|5824
|133
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4813
|818147
|12320
|32
|Telengana
|3072
|288926
|1592
|33
|Tripura
|28
|32927
|391
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1523
|92544
|1635
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|6813
|583470
|8624
|36
|West Bengal
|6151
|552082
|10122
|Total#
|177266
|10345985
|153587
ALSO READ | India reports 16,505 new COVID cases, 214 deaths; active cases at 2,43,953