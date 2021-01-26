With 9,102 new COVID cases, India sees lowest daily rise in 7 months; 117 deaths reported

Image Source : PTI With 9,102 new COVID cases, India sees lowest daily rise in over 7 months

The fresh coronavirus cases in India saw lowest daily rise in over 7 months, with around 9,000 new cases reported in a day. As many as 9,102 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry released on Tuesday. With this the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,06,76,838 with 1,77,266 active cases.

A total of 117 deaths were reported across India, in last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatality to 1,53,587 nationwide. Meanwhile, 1,03,45,985 covid patients have been recovered till now, while 15,901 patinets were discharged yesterday.

However, as many as 20,23,809 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the country.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,30,62,694 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 25. Of these, 7,25,577 samples were tested yesterday.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 4917 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1389 878528 7149 3 Arunachal Pradesh 15 16749 56 4 Assam 2265 213674 1078 5 Bihar 2359 255019 1483 6 Chandigarh 142 20273 334 7 Chhattisgarh 4896 288582 3630 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 3387 2 9 Delhi 1694 621565 10813 10 Goa 767 51448 762 11 Gujarat 4345 250763 4379 12 Haryana 1378 262929 3014 13 Himachal Pradesh 408 55864 973 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1084 121070 1929 15 Jharkhand 772 116524 1064 16 Karnataka 6865 917361 12200 17 Kerala 70859 819156 3624 18 Ladakh 54 9504 129 19 Lakshadweep 67 0 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 3508 246558 3791 21 Maharashtra 44789 1915344 50815 22 Manipur 186 28442 369 23 Meghalaya 104 13484 146 24 Mizoram 49 4298 9 25 Nagaland 96 11895 88 26 Odisha 1240 331284 1906 27 Puducherry 280 37953 645 28 Punjab 2152 164377 5560 29 Rajasthan 2968 311117 2760 30 Sikkim 115 5824 133 31 Tamil Nadu 4813 818147 12320 32 Telengana 3072 288926 1592 33 Tripura 28 32927 391 34 Uttarakhand 1523 92544 1635 35 Uttar Pradesh 6813 583470 8624 36 West Bengal 6151 552082 10122 Total# 177266 10345985 153587

ALSO READ | India reports 16,505 new COVID cases, 214 deaths; active cases at 2,43,953

Latest India News