India crush Pakistan in Asia Cup final as leaders hail victory, Shah says 'Bharat destined to win' India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai which led to nationwide celebrations. Leaders including President Mumru, PM Modi, Amit Shah, PM Modi, S Jaishankar, and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed the victory as a proud moment for the nation.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed India's emphatic victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Celebrating the victory, Shah wrote on X, "A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again. Bharat is destined to win no matter which field." This comes after India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the summit showdown to win their second Asia Cup title in the T20 format at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night.

President Murmu congratulates Team India

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated Team India on winning the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai and wished for its sustained glory in the future. "My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the Asia Cup cricket tournament. The team did not lose any match in the tournament, marking its dominance in the game. I wish Team India sustained glory in the future," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Operation Sindoor on games field: PM Modi

After the match, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also likened the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup to Operation Sindoor, and said the outcome remained the same and India won. He said on X, "Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers." India had named its military operation "Operation Sindoor" following the Pahalgam terror attack, as it targeted terrorists based in Pakistan and then engaged in a conflict with the Pakistani military.

Jaishankar, Rekha Gupa hail Team India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also congratulated Team India. In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, "Congrats to Team India on winning the Asia Cup. New India delivers." Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on late Sunday night congratulated Team India on their emphatic victory over Pakistan to clinch the Asia Cup final and stated that India's "historic" victory during this Navratri of Maa Durga is a joyous occasion for the 144 crore people of India.

Speaking to the reporters, Delhi CM said, "From the bottom of my heart, my congratulations to the entire Indian cricket team for winning the Asia Cup. India's historic victory during this Navratri of Maa Durga is a joyous occasion for the 144 crore people of India."

India clinch Asia Cup 2025

With this win, India has not only won the Asia Cup, but also ended the tournament undefeated against Pakistan, starting with a seven-wicket win in group stage, six-wicket win in the Super Four phase and capping it all off with a five-wicket win in the title clash. India batter Tilak Varma's clutch knock of 69* and his useful half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped India to their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title including the ODI editions, with a successful, yet a tense run-chase of 147 runs against Pakistan in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

Indian team refuses to take trophy from Naqvi

It should be noted here that Asia Cup champions India on Sunday refused to accept the winners' trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be Pakistan's interior minister and chairman of the country's cricket board. As Naqvi stood on one side for the presentation ceremony to begin, Indian players were standing within 15 yards, refusing to budge from their places and the formalities were being inordinately delayed. It was learnt that Indian team management asked who was supposed to present the winners' trophy and ACC went into a huddle knowing that their boss wasn't an acceptable name for the champions.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: