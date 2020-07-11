India crosses 8 lakh COVID-19 cases; 27,114 in 24 hours. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A containment zone banner hangs in front of the residence of Assam state Governor following the detection of COVID-19 cases, in Guwahati.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 8 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 recovered and 22,123 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary standing committee on Science and Technology was told on Friday that India will have to wait till at least the first quarter of 2021 to get its vaccine that can treat Covid-19.

Officials cautioned that this is the earliest possible time frame when India can practically have its vaccine.

Professor Krishnaswamy VijayRaghavan, who is the government's Principal Scientific Advisor, was present in the committee meeting along with representatives from thee Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Biotechnology.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 64 92 0 156 Andhra Pradesh 11936 13194 292 25422 Arunachal Pradesh 213 120 2 335 Assam 5426 9147 27 14600 Bihar 4347 10109 119 14575 Chandigarh 124 408 7 539 Chhattisgarh 722 3028 17 3767 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 248 211 0 459 Delhi 21146 84694 3300 109140 Goa 895 1347 9 2251 Gujarat 9900 28147 2022 40069 Haryana 4740 14904 290 19934 Himachal Pradesh 277 883 11 1171 Jammu and Kashmir 3943 5786 159 9888 Jharkhand 1172 2224 23 3419 Karnataka 19039 13836 543 33418 Kerala 3103 3820 27 6950 Ladakh 146 917 1 1064 Madhya Pradesh 3538 12481 638 16657 Maharashtra 95943 132625 9893 238461 Manipur 750 832 0 1582 Meghalaya 139 66 2 207 Mizoram 83 143 0 226 Nagaland 428 304 0 732 Odisha 3928 7972 56 11956 Puducherry 618 637 17 1272 Punjab 2153 5017 187 7357 Rajasthan 5057 17620 497 23174 Sikkim 54 80 0 134 Tamil Nadu 46108 82324 1829 130261 Telangana 12680 19205 339 32224 Tripura 545 1372 1 1918 Uttarakhand 621 2706 46 3373 Uttar Pradesh 11024 21787 889 33700 West Bengal 8881 17348 880 27109 Cases being reassigned to states 3416 3416 Total# 283407 515386 22123 820916

