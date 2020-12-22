Tuesday, December 22, 2020
     
Daily Covid-19 count falls below 20,000; active cases under 3 lakh after 163 days

A total of 1,46,111 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,801 from Maharashtra followed by 12,016 from Karnataka, 11,995 from Tamil Nadu, 10,304 from Delhi, 9,401 from West Bengal, 8,212 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,078 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,212 from Punjab.

December 22, 2020
The COVID-19 active caseload, in a first, remained below the 3 lakh-mark post July 1, 2020. 

 

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,75,116 on Tuesday, with 19,556 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,36,487 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.65 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,46,111 with 301 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,36,487, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

There are 2,92,518 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 86 4740 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 3992 210  867867 422  7078
3 Arunachal Pradesh 227 16369 19  56
4 Assam 3525 210965 93  1020
5 Bihar 4991 149  240219 526  1358
6 Chandigarh 389 48  18429 101  310
7 Chhattisgarh 16060 498  249218 1738  3199 18 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 3354 2  
9 Delhi 9255 893  598249 1669  10304 27 
10 Goa 941 31  48479 108  723
11 Gujarat 11625 315  220393 1268  4241
12 Haryana 5525 363  249840 905  2832 11 
13 Himachal Pradesh 4886 310  46852 595  885
14 Jammu and Kashmir 3625 229  113026 458  1844
15 Jharkhand 1675 33  110512 205  1011
16 Karnataka 14020 496  884205 1261  12016
17 Kerala 60670 1098  645779 4494  2843 27 
18 Ladakh 309 45  8852 51  125
19 Madhya Pradesh 11054 264  217775 1290  3490
20 Maharashtra 60593 3274  1789958 6053  48801 55 
21 Manipur 1568 95  25779 133  337  
22 Meghalaya 432 67  12692 72  134  
23 Mizoram 153 3973 10  7  
24 Nagaland 462 34  11323 50  73  
25 Odisha 2801 51  321956 309  1839
26 Puducherry 332 13  36803 26  627
27 Punjab 5408 210  152758 535  5212 11 
28 Rajasthan 11961 461  285322 1365  2626
29 Sikkim 360 14  5092 17  124  
30 Tamil Nadu 9495 98  786472 1157  11995 12 
31 Telengana 6569 21  274260 635  1518
32 Tripura 213 21  32595 34  380  
33 Uttarakhand 5584 593  79755 1028  1426 13 
34 Uttar Pradesh 16822 423  550587 1397  8212 16 
35 West Bengal 16903 868  512039 2342  9401 41 
Total# 292518 11121  9636487 30376  146111 301

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19 with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday.

 
The 301 new fatalities include 55 from Maharashtra, 41 from West Bengal, 27 from Delhi, 27 from Kerala and 16 from Uttar Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

