Daily Covid-19 count falls below 20,000; active cases under 3 lakh after 163 days

Image Source : PTI/FILE The COVID-19 active caseload, in a first, remained below the 3 lakh-mark post July 1, 2020.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,75,116 on Tuesday, with 19,556 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,36,487 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.65 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,46,111 with 301 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,36,487, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

There are 2,92,518 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 86 2 4740 8 62 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 3992 210 867867 422 7078 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 227 2 16369 19 56 1 4 Assam 3525 5 210965 93 1020 3 5 Bihar 4991 149 240219 526 1358 6 6 Chandigarh 389 48 18429 101 310 2 7 Chhattisgarh 16060 498 249218 1738 3199 18 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 2 3354 2 2 9 Delhi 9255 893 598249 1669 10304 27 10 Goa 941 31 48479 108 723 2 11 Gujarat 11625 315 220393 1268 4241 7 12 Haryana 5525 363 249840 905 2832 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 4886 310 46852 595 885 9 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3625 229 113026 458 1844 3 15 Jharkhand 1675 33 110512 205 1011 1 16 Karnataka 14020 496 884205 1261 12016 7 17 Kerala 60670 1098 645779 4494 2843 27 18 Ladakh 309 45 8852 51 125 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 11054 264 217775 1290 3490 9 20 Maharashtra 60593 3274 1789958 6053 48801 55 21 Manipur 1568 95 25779 133 337 22 Meghalaya 432 67 12692 72 134 23 Mizoram 153 1 3973 10 7 24 Nagaland 462 34 11323 50 73 25 Odisha 2801 51 321956 309 1839 3 26 Puducherry 332 13 36803 26 627 1 27 Punjab 5408 210 152758 535 5212 11 28 Rajasthan 11961 461 285322 1365 2626 9 29 Sikkim 360 14 5092 17 124 30 Tamil Nadu 9495 98 786472 1157 11995 12 31 Telengana 6569 21 274260 635 1518 3 32 Tripura 213 21 32595 34 380 33 Uttarakhand 5584 593 79755 1028 1426 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 16822 423 550587 1397 8212 16 35 West Bengal 16903 868 512039 2342 9401 41 Total# 292518 11121 9636487 30376 146111 301

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19 with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday.



The 301 new fatalities include 55 from Maharashtra, 41 from West Bengal, 27 from Delhi, 27 from Kerala and 16 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,46,111 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,801 from Maharashtra followed by 12,016 from Karnataka, 11,995 from Tamil Nadu, 10,304 from Delhi, 9,401 from West Bengal, 8,212 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,078 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,212 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

