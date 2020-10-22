India records 55,839 new COVID-19 cases, 702 deaths in a day; tally rises to 77 lakh

Image Source : PTI A community puja pandal depicting the plight of migrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown, ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata

As many as 55,839 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Thursday, pushing India's caseload to above 77 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll climbed to 1,16,616 with 702 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases tally stands ar 7,706,946.

With 79,415 recoveries in a day, the tally crossed 6,874,518 lakh while active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,86,70,363 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 21st October. Of these, 14,69,984 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The total recovery rate has gone up to 89.19%. There are 7,15,812 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Meanwhile, noting that at least a couple of coronavirus vaccines could be available by early next year, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of investing in public health and primary healthcare.

Addressing the 15th JRD Tata Memorial Oration from Geneva, Swaminathan highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on education, violence against women, reproductive health and services.

“Of the lessons that I have learned over the last nine or ten months, the most important one is the importance of investing in public health and primary healthcare," she said.

State-wise Coronavirus status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 183 3902 56 Andhra Pradesh 33396 749676 6481 Arunachal Pradesh 2712 11035 31 Assam 26775 174414 884 Bihar 11348 195046 1011 Chandigarh 810 12724 209 Chhattisgarh 25709 137986 1584 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 3153 2 Delhi 23922 306747 6081 Goa 3201 37275 555 Gujarat 14245 143790 3651 Haryana 10078 140436 1660 Himachal Pradesh 2596 16487 274 Jammu and Kashmir 8124 79437 1397 Jharkhand 6180 90385 849 Karnataka 103964 662329 10608 Kerala 92023 260243 1206 Ladakh 841 4787 67 Madhya Pradesh 12507 146860 2811 Maharashtra 174755 1392308 42453 Manipur 3882 12059 121 Meghalaya 2020 6497 76 Mizoram 145 2165 0 Nagaland 1658 6334 28 Odisha 18885 252197 1168 Puducherry 4101 28774 577 Punjab 4895 119658 4037 Rajasthan 20254 155095 1774 Sikkim 254 3326 63 Tamil Nadu 36734 646555 10741 Telengana 20449 204388 1287 Tripura 2455 27013 332 Uttarakhand 5364 52291 946 Uttar Pradesh 30416 422024 6714 West Bengal 35170 287707 6180 Total# 740090 6795103 115914

