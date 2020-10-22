India records 55,839 new COVID-19 cases, 702 deaths in a day; tally rises to 77 lakh

Thursday, October 22, 2020
     
October 22, 2020
 A community puja pandal depicting the plight of migrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown, ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata

As many as 55,839 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Thursday, pushing India's caseload to above 77 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll climbed to 1,16,616 with 702 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases tally stands ar 7,706,946.

With 79,415 recoveries in a day, the tally crossed 6,874,518 lakh while active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. 

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,86,70,363 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 21st October. Of these, 14,69,984 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The total recovery rate has gone up to 89.19%. There are 7,15,812 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Meanwhile, noting that at least a couple of coronavirus vaccines could be available by early next year, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of investing in public health and primary healthcare.

Addressing the 15th JRD Tata Memorial Oration from Geneva, Swaminathan highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on education, violence against women, reproductive health and services.

“Of the lessons that I have learned over the last nine or ten months, the most important one is the importance of investing in public health and primary healthcare," she said.

State-wise Coronavirus status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 183 3902 56
Andhra Pradesh 33396 749676 6481
Arunachal Pradesh 2712 11035 31
Assam 26775 174414 884
Bihar 11348 195046 1011
Chandigarh 810 12724 209
Chhattisgarh 25709 137986 1584
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 3153 2
Delhi 23922 306747 6081
Goa 3201 37275 555
Gujarat 14245 143790 3651
Haryana 10078 140436 1660
Himachal Pradesh 2596 16487 274
Jammu and Kashmir 8124 79437 1397
Jharkhand 6180 90385 849
Karnataka 103964 662329 10608
Kerala 92023 260243 1206
Ladakh 841 4787 67
Madhya Pradesh 12507 146860 2811
Maharashtra 174755 1392308 42453
Manipur 3882 12059 121
Meghalaya 2020 6497 76
Mizoram 145 2165 0
Nagaland 1658 6334 28
Odisha 18885 252197 1168
Puducherry 4101 28774 577
Punjab 4895 119658 4037
Rajasthan 20254 155095 1774
Sikkim 254 3326 63
Tamil Nadu 36734 646555 10741
Telengana 20449 204388 1287
Tripura 2455 27013 332
Uttarakhand 5364 52291 946
Uttar Pradesh 30416 422024 6714
West Bengal 35170 287707 6180
Total# 740090 6795103 115914

