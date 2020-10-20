India reports less than 50,000 COVID-19 cases in a day, lowest in 3 months; tally nears 76 lakh-mark

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 46,790 new infections, lowest in last three months while 587 people succumbed due to deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The COVID-19 tally inched closer to 76 lakh-mark while death toll breached 1-lakh mark. India's recoveries from the novel coronavirus moved past the 67 lakh-mark on Tuesday.
Also, for the fourth consecutive day, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 8 lakh in 1.5 months. The number of new fatalities reported daily across the country was recorded below 600 for the second consecutive day.
As of Tuesday morning, India's coronavirus tally stands at 75,97,063 while the death toll climbs to 1,15,197. Of these 7,48,538 are active cases while 67,33,328 people have been recovered, according to the health ministry.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,61,16,771 samples have been tested up to October 19 with 10,32,795 samples being tested on Monday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
India comes in second place in terms of coronavirus cases globally while US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,210,849 and 220,095, respectively, according to the CSSE.
State-wise Coronavirus status:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|184
|3868
|56
|Andhra Pradesh
|36474
|740229
|6429
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2824
|10552
|30
|Assam
|28158
|171683
|868
|Bihar
|10584
|192783
|996
|Chandigarh
|884
|12554
|208
|Chhattisgarh
|26750
|132168
|1478
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|54
|3127
|2
|Delhi
|23292
|301716
|6009
|Goa
|3648
|36395
|544
|Gujarat
|14414
|141515
|3635
|Haryana
|10042
|138351
|1640
|Himachal Pradesh
|2630
|16069
|268
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8677
|77886
|1379
|Jharkhand
|6502
|89011
|839
|Karnataka
|109283
|645825
|10478
|Kerala
|95299
|245399
|1161
|Ladakh
|917
|4615
|66
|Madhya Pradesh
|13281
|144134
|2773
|Maharashtra
|183456
|1369810
|42115
|Manipur
|3606
|11741
|116
|Meghalaya
|2151
|6282
|75
|Mizoram
|105
|2148
|0
|Nagaland
|1583
|6206
|27
|Odisha
|20392
|246837
|1135
|Puducherry
|4277
|28290
|574
|Punjab
|5735
|117883
|4012
|Rajasthan
|21139
|150379
|1748
|Sikkim
|272
|3265
|60
|Tamil Nadu
|39121
|637637
|10642
|Telengana
|21098
|200686
|1275
|Tripura
|2672
|26550
|331
|Uttarakhand
|5728
|51369
|927
|Uttar Pradesh
|32896
|415592
|6658
|West Bengal
|33927
|281053
|6056
|Total#
|772055
|6663608
|114610