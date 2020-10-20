India reports less than 50,000 COVID-19 cases in a day, lowest in 3 months; tally nears 76 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI India coronavirus cases

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 46,790 new infections, lowest in last three months while 587 people succumbed due to deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The COVID-19 tally inched closer to 76 lakh-mark while death toll breached 1-lakh mark. India's recoveries from the novel coronavirus moved past the 67 lakh-mark on Tuesday.

Also, for the fourth consecutive day, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 8 lakh in 1.5 months. The number of new fatalities reported daily across the country was recorded below 600 for the second consecutive day.

As of Tuesday morning, India's coronavirus tally stands at 75,97,063 while the death toll climbs to 1,15,197. Of these 7,48,538 are active cases while 67,33,328 people have been recovered, according to the health ministry.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,61,16,771 samples have been tested up to October 19 with 10,32,795 samples being tested on Monday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

India comes in second place in terms of coronavirus cases globally while US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,210,849 and 220,095, respectively, according to the CSSE.

State-wise Coronavirus status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 184 3868 56 Andhra Pradesh 36474 740229 6429 Arunachal Pradesh 2824 10552 30 Assam 28158 171683 868 Bihar 10584 192783 996 Chandigarh 884 12554 208 Chhattisgarh 26750 132168 1478 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 54 3127 2 Delhi 23292 301716 6009 Goa 3648 36395 544 Gujarat 14414 141515 3635 Haryana 10042 138351 1640 Himachal Pradesh 2630 16069 268 Jammu and Kashmir 8677 77886 1379 Jharkhand 6502 89011 839 Karnataka 109283 645825 10478 Kerala 95299 245399 1161 Ladakh 917 4615 66 Madhya Pradesh 13281 144134 2773 Maharashtra 183456 1369810 42115 Manipur 3606 11741 116 Meghalaya 2151 6282 75 Mizoram 105 2148 0 Nagaland 1583 6206 27 Odisha 20392 246837 1135 Puducherry 4277 28290 574 Punjab 5735 117883 4012 Rajasthan 21139 150379 1748 Sikkim 272 3265 60 Tamil Nadu 39121 637637 10642 Telengana 21098 200686 1275 Tripura 2672 26550 331 Uttarakhand 5728 51369 927 Uttar Pradesh 32896 415592 6658 West Bengal 33927 281053 6056 Total# 772055 6663608 114610

