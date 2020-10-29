India records 49,881 new coronavirus cases, 517 deaths in a day; tally surges past 80-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI India records 49,881 new coronavirus cases, 517 deaths in a day; tally surge past 80-lakh mark

India on Thursday recorded as many as 49,881 new coronavirus cases in a day, pushing caseload to above 80 lakh mark. With 517 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 1,20,527, according to the health ministry figures published 8 am. New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 50,000 after months.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below seven lakh for the first time in months. There are 8,040,203 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 7.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

A total of 73,15,989 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.50 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested up to October 28, of which 10,75,760 were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India has crossed the 10 crore-mark in conducting tests for the detection of COVID-19 with average testing of more than 10 lakh samples per day in the last 17 days, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A LOOK AT STATEWISE TALLY

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 192 4039 58 Andhra Pradesh 26622 781509 6643 Arunachal Pradesh 2064 12480 36 Assam 11803 192517 917 Bihar 8329 204178 1069 Chandigarh 629 13359 224 Chhattisgarh 22167 157480 1936 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 3184 2 Delhi 29378 334240 6396 Goa 2402 39974 592 Gujarat 13332 152858 3701 Haryana 11014 149451 1758 Himachal Pradesh 2646 18203 300 Jammu and Kashmir 6976 84782 1455 Jharkhand 5363 94326 880 Karnataka 68180 733558 11046 Kerala 93369 316692 1403 Ladakh 642 5369 74 Madhya Pradesh 10094 156264 2913 Maharashtra 130286 1486926 43554 Manipur 4233 13420 156 Meghalaya 1364 7777 85 Mizoram 417 2238 1 Nagaland 1845 6945 34 Odisha 14068 270130 1284 Puducherry 3686 30307 590 Punjab 4239 123866 4158 Rajasthan 15708 174044 1877 Sikkim 263 3545 67 Tamil Nadu 26356 679377 11018 Telengana 17979 216353 1324 Tripura 1696 28525 345 Uttarakhand 3696 56556 1009 Uttar Pradesh 25487 443589 6958 West Bengal 37111 317928 6664 Total# 603687 7315989 120527

