India records 49,881 new coronavirus cases, 517 deaths in a day; tally surges past 80-lakh mark

India on Thursday recorded as many as 49,881 new coronavirus cases in a day, pushing caseload to above 80 lakh mark. With 517 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 1,20,527, according to the health ministry figures published 8 am. New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 50,000 after months.
The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below seven lakh for the first time in months. There are 8,040,203 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 7.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
A total of 73,15,989 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.50 per cent.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested up to October 28, of which 10,75,760 were tested on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, India has crossed the 10 crore-mark in conducting tests for the detection of COVID-19 with average testing of more than 10 lakh samples per day in the last 17 days, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
A LOOK AT STATEWISE TALLY
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|192
|4039
|58
|Andhra Pradesh
|26622
|781509
|6643
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2064
|12480
|36
|Assam
|11803
|192517
|917
|Bihar
|8329
|204178
|1069
|Chandigarh
|629
|13359
|224
|Chhattisgarh
|22167
|157480
|1936
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|51
|3184
|2
|Delhi
|29378
|334240
|6396
|Goa
|2402
|39974
|592
|Gujarat
|13332
|152858
|3701
|Haryana
|11014
|149451
|1758
|Himachal Pradesh
|2646
|18203
|300
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6976
|84782
|1455
|Jharkhand
|5363
|94326
|880
|Karnataka
|68180
|733558
|11046
|Kerala
|93369
|316692
|1403
|Ladakh
|642
|5369
|74
|Madhya Pradesh
|10094
|156264
|2913
|Maharashtra
|130286
|1486926
|43554
|Manipur
|4233
|13420
|156
|Meghalaya
|1364
|7777
|85
|Mizoram
|417
|2238
|1
|Nagaland
|1845
|6945
|34
|Odisha
|14068
|270130
|1284
|Puducherry
|3686
|30307
|590
|Punjab
|4239
|123866
|4158
|Rajasthan
|15708
|174044
|1877
|Sikkim
|263
|3545
|67
|Tamil Nadu
|26356
|679377
|11018
|Telengana
|17979
|216353
|1324
|Tripura
|1696
|28525
|345
|Uttarakhand
|3696
|56556
|1009
|Uttar Pradesh
|25487
|443589
|6958
|West Bengal
|37111
|317928
|6664
|Total#
|603687
|7315989
|120527