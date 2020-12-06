Image Source : AP India's Covid tally passes 96 lakh-mark with 36,011 new cases in 24 hours

India on Sunday registered 36,011 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the fresh figures released by the Union health ministry today. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 96.44 lakh. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91 lakh with 41,970 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,44,222 while the death toll climbed to 1,40,182 with 482 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,03,248 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.18 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,69,86,575 samples have been tested up to December 5 with 11,01,063 samples being tested on Saturday.

With 1,847,509 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 890,360, Andhra Pradesh 870,675, Tamil Nadu 787,554, and Kerala 625,767. Delhi reported 4,067 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 589,544.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's vaccination programme against Covid-19 would begin as soon as scientists have their go-ahead, and asserted that healthcare workers involved in treating coronavirus patients, frontline workers and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority.

