Thursday, May 27, 2021
     
'False, based on distorted estimates': Govt on NYT report on India's Covid death toll

The NYT report on Wednesday contradicted India's official Covid death toll figures and said that the actual deaths could be up to 1.6 million.  

New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2021 18:15 IST
india covid death, india covid death toll, india death toll, nyt india covid deaths, india covid dea
Image Source : PTI

The death toll due to the disease rose to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours on Thursday, May 27.

The government on Thursday rejected a report published by the New York Times on India's Covid death toll. Calling the report as 'completely baseless and false', the Union Health ministry said that report was not 'backed by any evidence and based on distorted estimates', news agency PTI reported.

The NYT report on Wednesday contradicted India's official Covid death toll figures and said that the actual deaths could be up to 1.6 million.

The report stated that the estimated number of total deaths was arrived at after consultations with experts and analysing cases and death counts over a period of time.

ALSO READ: Blame game over vaccine: BJP castigates Kejriwal, says Centre provided 45 lakh free doses to Delhi

Meanwhile, steady decline in new COVID-19 cases has been recorded in India for the last 20 days, with 24 states witnessing a dip in active cases since the last week, the health ministry said on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery went up to 90 per cent, the ministry said.

ALSO READ: Govt, Pfizer working together for earliest possible import of vaccine: VK Paul

The death toll due to the disease rose to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from PTI)

