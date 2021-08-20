India logs 36,571 fresh COVID cases, over 36,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 3.63 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. India reports 36,571 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.53%.

India recorded 36,571 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 540 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 36,555 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.53 per cent and total recoveries to 3,15,61,635.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,63,605, lowest in 150 days; the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,33,589. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 50,26,99,702 samples have been tested up to August 19 for COVID-19. Of these 18,86,271 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the results of an ongoing research for development of Covid-19 vaccines for children may arrive next month and the antidote may be launched "very soon". He said the Centre is committed to vaccinate every citizen against coronavirus.

"Our aim is to vaccinate every citizen. The Indian government has already given permission to Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech to conduct research for developing a COVID vaccine for children.

"We are expecting that results of their research will arrive next month. I am confident that vaccines for children would become a reality very soon," Mandaviya told reporters in Rajkot.

Additionally, Kerala on Thursday logged 21,116 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total infection count to 37,46,121, as the number of people succumbing to the disease climbed to 19,246 with 197 additional deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,30,768 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 16.15 per cent. So far, 2.99 crore samples have been tested, it said.

Among districts, Thrissur led the fray with 2873 followed by Malappuram 2824, Ernakulam 2527, Kozhikode 2401, Palakkad 1948, Kollam 1418, Kannur 1370, Alappuzha 1319, Thiruvananthapuram 955 and Kottayam 925.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 1 7419 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 15944 397 1967472 1815 13686 15 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1685 78 49860 220 254 2 4 Assam 8372 400 568137 1024 5528 15 5 Bihar 188 16 715697 32 9649 6 Chandigarh 44 2 61190 8 811 7 Chhattisgarh 974 63 989411 127 13549 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10649 4 9 Delhi 427 44 1411688 76 25077 4 10 Goa 880 4 168705 83 3178 1 11 Gujarat 186 7 814972 16 10078 12 Haryana 666 6 759938 14 9662 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 2733 28 204689 232 3558 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1125 33 318157 132 4400 1 15 Jharkhand 225 8 342310 24 5132 16 Karnataka 21292 215 2874839 1558 37061 22 17 Kerala 178212 2517 3548196 18731 19049 179 18 Ladakh 79 2 20186 8 207 19 Lakshadweep 36 2 10212 2 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 93 2 781455 11 10515 21 Maharashtra 61568 3222 6209364 8196 135413 158 22 Manipur 5506 215 102083 578 1728 6 23 Meghalaya 3405 186 67999 418 1252 12 24 Mizoram 8230 854 42019 1338 188 3 25 Nagaland 1056 32 27667 88 608 1 26 Odisha 8744 83 981316 845 7086 65 27 Puducherry 933 77 119804 74 1805 28 Punjab 545 2 583170 50 16345 29 Rajasthan 153 10 944862 19 8954 30 Sikkim 1859 123 26759 274 363 31 Tamil Nadu 20083 142 2539540 1908 34610 31 32 Telangana 6912 27 642865 449 3849 2 33 Tripura 1503 67 79450 84 784 2 34 Uttarakhand 331 1 334963 29 7374 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 419 1 1685819 34 22787 1 36 West Bengal 9715 21 1512218 660 18325 7 Total# 364129 3286 31525080 39157 433049 530 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Also Read: Kerala Government ramps up COVID tests to identify every single case

Latest India News