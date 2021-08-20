India logs 36,571 fresh COVID cases, over 36,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 3.63 lakh

India recorded 36,571 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 540 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 36,555 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.53 per cent and total recoveries to 3,15,61,635.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,63,605, lowest in 150 days; the ministry data showed.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,33,589. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 50,26,99,702 samples have been tested up to August 19 for COVID-19. Of these 18,86,271 samples were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the results of an ongoing research for development of Covid-19 vaccines for children may arrive next month and the antidote may be launched "very soon". He said the Centre is committed to vaccinate every citizen against coronavirus.
"Our aim is to vaccinate every citizen. The Indian government has already given permission to Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech to conduct research for developing a COVID vaccine for children.
"We are expecting that results of their research will arrive next month. I am confident that vaccines for children would become a reality very soon," Mandaviya told reporters in Rajkot.
Additionally, Kerala on Thursday logged 21,116 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total infection count to 37,46,121, as the number of people succumbing to the disease climbed to 19,246 with 197 additional deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,30,768 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 16.15 per cent. So far, 2.99 crore samples have been tested, it said.
Among districts, Thrissur led the fray with 2873 followed by Malappuram 2824, Ernakulam 2527, Kozhikode 2401, Palakkad 1948, Kollam 1418, Kannur 1370, Alappuzha 1319, Thiruvananthapuram 955 and Kottayam 925.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|1
|7419
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|15944
|397
|1967472
|1815
|13686
|15
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1685
|78
|49860
|220
|254
|2
|4
|Assam
|8372
|400
|568137
|1024
|5528
|15
|5
|Bihar
|188
|16
|715697
|32
|9649
|6
|Chandigarh
|44
|2
|61190
|8
|811
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|974
|63
|989411
|127
|13549
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|10649
|4
|9
|Delhi
|427
|44
|1411688
|76
|25077
|4
|10
|Goa
|880
|4
|168705
|83
|3178
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|186
|7
|814972
|16
|10078
|12
|Haryana
|666
|6
|759938
|14
|9662
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2733
|28
|204689
|232
|3558
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1125
|33
|318157
|132
|4400
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|225
|8
|342310
|24
|5132
|16
|Karnataka
|21292
|215
|2874839
|1558
|37061
|22
|17
|Kerala
|178212
|2517
|3548196
|18731
|19049
|179
|18
|Ladakh
|79
|2
|20186
|8
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|36
|2
|10212
|2
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|93
|2
|781455
|11
|10515
|21
|Maharashtra
|61568
|3222
|6209364
|8196
|135413
|158
|22
|Manipur
|5506
|215
|102083
|578
|1728
|6
|23
|Meghalaya
|3405
|186
|67999
|418
|1252
|12
|24
|Mizoram
|8230
|854
|42019
|1338
|188
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|1056
|32
|27667
|88
|608
|1
|26
|Odisha
|8744
|83
|981316
|845
|7086
|65
|27
|Puducherry
|933
|77
|119804
|74
|1805
|28
|Punjab
|545
|2
|583170
|50
|16345
|29
|Rajasthan
|153
|10
|944862
|19
|8954
|30
|Sikkim
|1859
|123
|26759
|274
|363
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|20083
|142
|2539540
|1908
|34610
|31
|32
|Telangana
|6912
|27
|642865
|449
|3849
|2
|33
|Tripura
|1503
|67
|79450
|84
|784
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|331
|1
|334963
|29
|7374
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|419
|1
|1685819
|34
|22787
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|9715
|21
|1512218
|660
|18325
|7
|Total#
|364129
|3286
|31525080
|39157
|433049
|530
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )