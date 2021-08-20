Friday, August 20, 2021
     
  India logs 36,571 fresh COVID cases, over 36,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 3.63 lakh

India logs 36,571 fresh COVID cases, over 36,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 3.63 lakh

The total active cases of COVID in India have now declined to 3,63,605, lowest in 150 days; the ministry data showed. 

New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2021 9:29 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

India reports 36,571 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.53%. 

India recorded 36,571 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 540 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 36,555 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.53 per cent and total recoveries to 3,15,61,635.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,63,605, lowest in 150 days; the ministry data showed. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,33,589. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 50,26,99,702 samples have been tested up to August 19 for COVID-19. Of these 18,86,271 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the results of an ongoing research for development of Covid-19 vaccines for children may arrive next month and the antidote may be launched "very soon". He said the Centre is committed to vaccinate every citizen against coronavirus.

"Our aim is to vaccinate every citizen. The Indian government has already given permission to Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech to conduct research for developing a COVID vaccine for children.

"We are expecting that results of their research will arrive next month. I am confident that vaccines for children would become a reality very soon," Mandaviya told reporters in Rajkot.

Additionally, Kerala on Thursday logged 21,116 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total infection count to 37,46,121, as the number of people succumbing to the disease climbed to 19,246 with 197 additional deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,30,768 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 16.15 per cent. So far, 2.99 crore samples have been tested, it said.

Among districts, Thrissur led the fray with 2873 followed by Malappuram 2824, Ernakulam 2527, Kozhikode 2401, Palakkad 1948, Kollam 1418, Kannur 1370, Alappuzha 1319, Thiruvananthapuram 955 and Kottayam 925.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 7419   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 15944 397  1967472 1815  13686 15 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1685 78  49860 220  254
4 Assam 8372 400  568137 1024  5528 15 
5 Bihar 188 16  715697 32  9649  
6 Chandigarh 44 61190 811  
7 Chhattisgarh 974 63  989411 127  13549  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4   10649   4  
9 Delhi 427 44  1411688 76  25077
10 Goa 880 168705 83  3178
11 Gujarat 186 814972 16  10078  
12 Haryana 666 759938 14  9662
13 Himachal Pradesh 2733 28  204689 232  3558
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1125 33  318157 132  4400
15 Jharkhand 225 342310 24  5132  
16 Karnataka 21292 215  2874839 1558  37061 22 
17 Kerala 178212 2517  3548196 18731  19049 179 
18 Ladakh 79 20186 207  
19 Lakshadweep 36 10212 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 93 781455 11  10515  
21 Maharashtra 61568 3222  6209364 8196  135413 158 
22 Manipur 5506 215  102083 578  1728
23 Meghalaya 3405 186  67999 418  1252 12 
24 Mizoram 8230 854  42019 1338  188
25 Nagaland 1056 32  27667 88  608
26 Odisha 8744 83  981316 845  7086 65 
27 Puducherry 933 77  119804 74  1805  
28 Punjab 545 583170 50  16345  
29 Rajasthan 153 10  944862 19  8954  
30 Sikkim 1859 123  26759 274  363  
31 Tamil Nadu 20083 142  2539540 1908  34610 31 
32 Telangana 6912 27  642865 449  3849
33 Tripura 1503 67  79450 84  784
34 Uttarakhand 331 334963 29  7374
35 Uttar Pradesh 419 1685819 34  22787
36 West Bengal 9715 21  1512218 660  18325
Total# 364129 3286  31525080 39157  433049 530 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

 

