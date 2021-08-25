India logs 37,593 fresh COVID cases, over 34,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 3.22 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. India reports 37,593 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.68%.

India recorded 37,593 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 648 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 34,169 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.68 per cent and total recoveries to 3,17,54,281.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,22,327, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,35,758. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 51,11,84,547 samples have been tested up to August 24 for COVID-19. Of these 17,92,755 samples were tested on Tuesday.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 59.55 crore and stands at 59,55,04,593 as per the provisional reports on Wednesday morning. India has so far conducted over 51.11 crore cumulative tests.

More than 58.07 crore (58,07,64,210) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. More than 3.62 crore (3,62,24,601) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, not enough data has been generated locally to decide on the need for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those fully inoculated, say experts amid the possibility of a third wave of the viral disease hitting the country between September and October.

An expert panel set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has predicted that the third wave of COVID-19 can hit the country anytime between September and October and suggested significantly ramping up the vaccination pace.

The World Health Organisation has, however, sought a two-month halt on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines in view of severely constrained vaccine availability around the globe.

Additionally, Kerala reported 24,296 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the second time it has crossed the 24,000 mark after May 26 when the state had recorded 28,798 cases. On May 27, the state had recorded 24,166 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Since then the state twice came close to the 24,000 mark on May 29- 23,513 and then on August 3- 23,676. After May 29, the state crossed the 20,000 mark on July 27 when it reported 22,129 fresh cases and since then it has been logging more than or close to 20,000 cases on almost every day.

