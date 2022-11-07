Monday, November 07, 2022
     
  India records 937 Covid infections in 24 hours, active cases decline by 324. Check state-wise data

India records 937 Covid infections in 24 hours, active cases decline by 324. Check state-wise data

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2022 9:52 IST
Representational image
Image Source : PTI Representational image

India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 937 in a day to reach 4,46,61,516, while active cases declined to 14,515, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,509 with nine more fatalities, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the other two deaths, one each has been recorded in Delhi and Odisha.

The active caseload declined by 324 in 24 hours and now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,16,492 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.73 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3   10608   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 117 2324148 14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6   66581   296  
4 Assam 2552   735492   8035  
5 Bihar 65 838889 12302  
6 Chandigarh 19 98118 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 120 10  1163357 12  14144  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11585   4  
9 Delhi 262 36  1979778 77  26513
10 Goa* 101 254726 10  4013  
11 Gujarat 453 11  1265553 38  11040  
12 Haryana 161 11  1045430 27  10712  
13 Himachal Pradesh 30 308237 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 20   474503   4785  
15 Jharkhand 37 437183 5331  
16 Karnataka 1931 90  4027418 41  40300  
17 Kerala*** 2669 115  6749131 261  71422  
18 Ladakh 5   29158   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 73 1043970 10  10776  
21 Maharashtra 1560 79  7983449 309  148394  
22 Manipur 7 137734 2149  
23 Meghalaya 3 95140 1624  
24 Mizoram 60 238084 726  
25 Nagaland 7   35195   782  
26 Odisha 217 1326840   9204
27 Puducherry 62 10  173404 17  1975  
28 Punjab** 93 764644 19289  
29 Rajasthan 361 14  1304705 51  9646  
30 Sikkim 10 43791 499  
31 Tamil Nadu 1055 84  3553707 198  38048  
32 Telangana 447 30  836024 66  4111  
33 Tripura 17   107067   940  
34 Uttarakhand 60 441376 10  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 298 2103832 36  23631  
36 West Bengal 410 20  2096272 46  21530  
Total# 14515 324  44116492 1252  530509
*Kerala: Additionally, 07 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: - Active cases, deaths and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- rest of mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam -Covid data awaited- As communicated by the State.

