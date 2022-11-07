India records 937 Covid infections in 24 hours, active cases decline by 324. Check state-wise data

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 937 in a day to reach 4,46,61,516, while active cases declined to 14,515, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,509 with nine more fatalities, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the other two deaths, one each has been recorded in Delhi and Odisha.

The active caseload declined by 324 in 24 hours and now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,16,492 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.73 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 10608 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 117 7 2324148 9 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 66581 296 4 Assam 2552 735492 8035 5 Bihar 65 7 838889 5 12302 6 Chandigarh 19 1 98118 2 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 120 10 1163357 12 14144 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11585 4 9 Delhi 262 36 1979778 77 26513 1 10 Goa* 101 3 254726 10 4013 11 Gujarat 453 11 1265553 38 11040 12 Haryana 161 11 1045430 27 10712 13 Himachal Pradesh 30 3 308237 3 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 20 474503 4785 15 Jharkhand 37 2 437183 2 5331 16 Karnataka 1931 90 4027418 41 40300 17 Kerala*** 2669 115 6749131 261 71422 18 Ladakh 5 29158 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 73 4 1043970 10 10776 21 Maharashtra 1560 79 7983449 309 148394 22 Manipur 7 9 137734 9 2149 23 Meghalaya 3 3 95140 3 1624 24 Mizoram 60 1 238084 4 726 25 Nagaland 7 35195 782 26 Odisha 217 5 1326840 9204 1 27 Puducherry 62 10 173404 17 1975 28 Punjab** 93 8 764644 4 19289 29 Rajasthan 361 14 1304705 51 9646 30 Sikkim 10 1 43791 2 499 31 Tamil Nadu 1055 84 3553707 198 38048 32 Telangana 447 30 836024 66 4111 33 Tripura 17 107067 940 34 Uttarakhand 60 9 441376 10 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 298 1 2103832 36 23631 36 West Bengal 410 20 2096272 46 21530 Total# 14515 324 44116492 1252 530509 2 *Kerala: Additionally, 07 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: - Active cases, deaths and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- rest of mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam -Covid data awaited- As communicated by the State.

