India reports 7,554 new Covid cases, 223 deaths in last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 85,680

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 02, 2022 9:42 IST
Highlights

  • India on Wednesday registered 7,554 fresh Covid-19 cases and 223 deaths
  • The country's total tally of cases to 42,938,599, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark
  • Daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96% , while weekly positivity rate stands at 1.06%

India on Wednesday registered 7,554 fresh Covid-19 cases and 223 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. With 223 deaths recorded in a day, the toll has reached 5,14,246.

The country's total tally of cases to 42,938,599, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark after 60 days, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The recovery of 14,123 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,38,673. India’s active caseload presently stands at 85,680.

With the administration of 8,55,862 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 1,77,79,92,977 as of Wednesday morning.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96% , while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.06%, according to the health ministry.

 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 9882 129
Andhra Pradesh 2014 2301210 14729
Arunachal Pradesh 99 64044 296
Assam 1515 715982 6638
Bihar 280 817589 12255
Chandigarh 145 90443 1165
Chhattisgarh 1287 1135658 14028
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11434 4
Delhi 1769 1832341 26126
Goa 237 240981 3822
Gujarat 1647 1210211 10932
Haryana 1767 969626 10564
Himachal Pradesh 802 278442 4122
Jammu and Kashmir 614 447690 4748
Jharkhand 401 428731 5315
Karnataka 4885 3896423 39957
Kerala*** 25715 6410844 65501
Ladakh 144 27673 228
Lakshadweep 2 11346 52
Madhya Pradesh 3121 1025342 10729
Maharashtra 10106 7712568 143706
Manipur 303 134388 2112
Meghalaya 160 91759 1578
Mizoram 6421 208277 658
Nagaland 93 34561 756
Odisha 2079 1274048 9079
Puducherry 100 163664 1962
Punjab 618 739809 17712
Rajasthan 4046 1266551 9537
Sikkim 48 38581 443
Tamil Nadu 5066 3406649 38006
Telangana 2719 782253 4111
Tripura 24 99920 919
Uttarakhand 2339 426160 7683
Uttar Pradesh 3297 2041326 23466
West Bengal 1808 1992267 21178
Total# 85680 42338673 514246
