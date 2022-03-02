Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports 7,554 new Covid cases, 223 deaths in last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 85,680

Highlights India on Wednesday registered 7,554 fresh Covid-19 cases and 223 deaths

The country's total tally of cases to 42,938,599, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark

Daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96% , while weekly positivity rate stands at 1.06%

India on Wednesday registered 7,554 fresh Covid-19 cases and 223 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. With 223 deaths recorded in a day, the toll has reached 5,14,246.

The country's total tally of cases to 42,938,599, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark after 60 days, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The recovery of 14,123 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,38,673. India’s active caseload presently stands at 85,680.

With the administration of 8,55,862 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 1,77,79,92,977 as of Wednesday morning.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96% , while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.06%, according to the health ministry.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 9882 129 Andhra Pradesh 2014 2301210 14729 Arunachal Pradesh 99 64044 296 Assam 1515 715982 6638 Bihar 280 817589 12255 Chandigarh 145 90443 1165 Chhattisgarh 1287 1135658 14028 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11434 4 Delhi 1769 1832341 26126 Goa 237 240981 3822 Gujarat 1647 1210211 10932 Haryana 1767 969626 10564 Himachal Pradesh 802 278442 4122 Jammu and Kashmir 614 447690 4748 Jharkhand 401 428731 5315 Karnataka 4885 3896423 39957 Kerala*** 25715 6410844 65501 Ladakh 144 27673 228 Lakshadweep 2 11346 52 Madhya Pradesh 3121 1025342 10729 Maharashtra 10106 7712568 143706 Manipur 303 134388 2112 Meghalaya 160 91759 1578 Mizoram 6421 208277 658 Nagaland 93 34561 756 Odisha 2079 1274048 9079 Puducherry 100 163664 1962 Punjab 618 739809 17712 Rajasthan 4046 1266551 9537 Sikkim 48 38581 443 Tamil Nadu 5066 3406649 38006 Telangana 2719 782253 4111 Tripura 24 99920 919 Uttarakhand 2339 426160 7683 Uttar Pradesh 3297 2041326 23466 West Bengal 1808 1992267 21178 Total# 85680 42338673 514246

Latest India News