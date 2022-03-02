India reports 7,554 new Covid cases, 223 deaths in last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 85,680

Highlights
- India on Wednesday registered 7,554 fresh Covid-19 cases and 223 deaths
- The country's total tally of cases to 42,938,599, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark
- Daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96% , while weekly positivity rate stands at 1.06%
India on Wednesday registered 7,554 fresh Covid-19 cases and 223 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. With 223 deaths recorded in a day, the toll has reached 5,14,246.
The country's total tally of cases to 42,938,599, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark after 60 days, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The recovery of 14,123 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,38,673. India’s active caseload presently stands at 85,680.
With the administration of 8,55,862 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 1,77,79,92,977 as of Wednesday morning.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96% , while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.06%, according to the health ministry.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|9882
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|2014
|2301210
|14729
|Arunachal Pradesh
|99
|64044
|296
|Assam
|1515
|715982
|6638
|Bihar
|280
|817589
|12255
|Chandigarh
|145
|90443
|1165
|Chhattisgarh
|1287
|1135658
|14028
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11434
|4
|Delhi
|1769
|1832341
|26126
|Goa
|237
|240981
|3822
|Gujarat
|1647
|1210211
|10932
|Haryana
|1767
|969626
|10564
|Himachal Pradesh
|802
|278442
|4122
|Jammu and Kashmir
|614
|447690
|4748
|Jharkhand
|401
|428731
|5315
|Karnataka
|4885
|3896423
|39957
|Kerala***
|25715
|6410844
|65501
|Ladakh
|144
|27673
|228
|Lakshadweep
|2
|11346
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|3121
|1025342
|10729
|Maharashtra
|10106
|7712568
|143706
|Manipur
|303
|134388
|2112
|Meghalaya
|160
|91759
|1578
|Mizoram
|6421
|208277
|658
|Nagaland
|93
|34561
|756
|Odisha
|2079
|1274048
|9079
|Puducherry
|100
|163664
|1962
|Punjab
|618
|739809
|17712
|Rajasthan
|4046
|1266551
|9537
|Sikkim
|48
|38581
|443
|Tamil Nadu
|5066
|3406649
|38006
|Telangana
|2719
|782253
|4111
|Tripura
|24
|99920
|919
|Uttarakhand
|2339
|426160
|7683
|Uttar Pradesh
|3297
|2041326
|23466
|West Bengal
|1808
|1992267
|21178
|Total#
|85680
|42338673
|514246