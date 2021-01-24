Image Source : ANI With 14,849 COVID cases, 155 deaths in a day; India's tally climbs to 1.06 cr

With 14,849 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally climbed to 1,06,54,533 on Saturday, according to the health ministry. The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 1,53,339 with 155 more fatalities while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,03,16,786, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,03,16,786, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.83 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent. The active COVID-19 caseload of the country remained below two lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

There are 1,84,408 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which account for 1.73 per cent of its total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,17,66,871 samples have so far been tested in the country for the viral disease, including 7,81,752 on Saturday.

A Look At COVID-19 Statewise Status

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24 4907 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1473 878232 7147 3 Arunachal Pradesh 37 16725 56 4 Assam 2407 213492 1077 5 Bihar 2599 254563 1476 6 Chandigarh 127 20226 333 7 Chhattisgarh 5040 287677 3609 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 3382 2 9 Delhi 1880 621060 10799 10 Goa 873 51233 761 11 Gujarat 4960 249352 4375 12 Haryana 1559 262507 3009 13 Himachal Pradesh 469 55749 971 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1103 120914 1929 15 Jharkhand 878 116293 1061 16 Karnataka 7361 915924 12193 17 Kerala 72278 808377 3587 18 Ladakh 62 9484 129 19 Lakshadweep 57 0 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 4310 245309 3786 21 Maharashtra 45093 1910521 50740 22 Manipur 196 28405 369 23 Meghalaya 122 13459 146 24 Mizoram 58 4284 9 25 Nagaland 104 11884 88 26 Odisha 1284 330962 1904 27 Puducherry 302 37884 644 28 Punjab 2293 163887 5553 29 Rajasthan 3448 310279 2758 30 Sikkim 134 5802 132 31 Tamil Nadu 4984 816878 12309 32 Telengana 3389 288275 1589 33 Tripura 35 32919 391 34 Uttarakhand 1733 92224 1629 35 Uttar Pradesh 7330 582506 8609 36 West Bengal 6396 551211 10107 Total# 184408 10316786 153339

