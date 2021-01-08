Image Source : PTI India records 18,139 new COVID cases, 234 deaths in 24 hrs; recovery rate rises to 96.39%

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,13,417 with 18,139 new infections being reported in a day, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Friday. The death toll increased to 1,50,570 as 234 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,37,398, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.39 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below three lakh for the 18th consecutive day.

There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for 2.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 17,93,36,364 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till January 7, including 9,35,369 on Thursday.

Look at statewise coronavirus tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 4864 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 2822 874223 7126 3 Arunachal Pradesh 79 16622 56 4 Assam 3046 212376 1059 5 Bihar 4261 248762 1424 6 Chandigarh 240 19582 325 7 Chhattisgarh 8859 274283 3454 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 3372 2 9 Delhi 4168 614026 10644 10 Goa 899 49983 744 11 Gujarat 8359 237222 4332 12 Haryana 2563 258658 2940 13 Himachal Pradesh 1220 53973 953 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2396 117877 1903 15 Jharkhand 1448 113740 1041 16 Karnataka 9138 903629 12131 17 Kerala 64639 728060 3234 18 Ladakh 215 9258 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 8528 234612 3682 20 Maharashtra 52276 1856109 49897 21 Manipur 490 27677 364 22 Meghalaya 138 13257 141 23 Mizoram 79 4172 8 24 Nagaland 131 11747 82 25 Odisha 1973 327290 1888 26 Puducherry 359 37374 636 27 Punjab 2975 159790 5422 28 Rajasthan 7468 301425 2727 29 Sikkim 465 5371 129 30 Tamil Nadu 7547 804239 12200 31 Telengana 5000 282574 1561 32 Tripura 59 32852 388 33 Uttarakhand 3309 87978 1555 34 Uttar Pradesh 11787 570605 8452 35 West Bengal 8476 539816 9881 Total# 225449 10037398 150570

