India records 18,139 new COVID cases, 234 deaths in 24 hrs; recovery rate rises to 96.39%

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,13,417 with 18,139 new infections being reported in a day, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Friday. The death toll increased to 1,50,570 as 234 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,37,398, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.39 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.
The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below three lakh for the 18th consecutive day.
There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for 2.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 17,93,36,364 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till January 7, including 9,35,369 on Thursday.
Look at statewise coronavirus tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|32
|4864
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2822
|874223
|7126
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|79
|16622
|56
|4
|Assam
|3046
|212376
|1059
|5
|Bihar
|4261
|248762
|1424
|6
|Chandigarh
|240
|19582
|325
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|8859
|274283
|3454
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|3372
|2
|9
|Delhi
|4168
|614026
|10644
|10
|Goa
|899
|49983
|744
|11
|Gujarat
|8359
|237222
|4332
|12
|Haryana
|2563
|258658
|2940
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1220
|53973
|953
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2396
|117877
|1903
|15
|Jharkhand
|1448
|113740
|1041
|16
|Karnataka
|9138
|903629
|12131
|17
|Kerala
|64639
|728060
|3234
|18
|Ladakh
|215
|9258
|127
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8528
|234612
|3682
|20
|Maharashtra
|52276
|1856109
|49897
|21
|Manipur
|490
|27677
|364
|22
|Meghalaya
|138
|13257
|141
|23
|Mizoram
|79
|4172
|8
|24
|Nagaland
|131
|11747
|82
|25
|Odisha
|1973
|327290
|1888
|26
|Puducherry
|359
|37374
|636
|27
|Punjab
|2975
|159790
|5422
|28
|Rajasthan
|7468
|301425
|2727
|29
|Sikkim
|465
|5371
|129
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|7547
|804239
|12200
|31
|Telengana
|5000
|282574
|1561
|32
|Tripura
|59
|32852
|388
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3309
|87978
|1555
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|11787
|570605
|8452
|35
|West Bengal
|8476
|539816
|9881
|Total#
|225449
|10037398
|150570