Tuesday, March 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 1,581 fresh Covid 19 cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

India records 1,581 fresh Covid 19 cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,36,13,628 samples have been tested up to March 21 for COVID-19. Of these 5,68,471 samples were tested on Monday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2022 9:43 IST
covid cases, covid cases india
Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: A healthcare worker collects sample of Covid-19 swab test at the Kempegowda bus stand premises.

Highlights

  • India recorded 1,581 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
  • India saw a total of 1,193 discharges in the last 24 hours.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 23,913.

India recorded 1,581 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 33 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (March 22), the country saw a total of 1,193 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent, and total recoveries data reached 4,24,70,515.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 23,913 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,543. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,36,13,628 samples have been tested up to March 21 for COVID-19. Of these 5,68,471 samples were tested on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9899 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 506 2304031 42  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 64182 296      
4 Assam 1365   716188 6639      
5 Bihar 36 818127 12256   1
6 Chandigarh 28   90699 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 132 1137773 31  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11436   4      
9 Delhi 505 10  1837247 98  26147      
10 Goa 54 241369 3830      
11 Gujarat 326 25  1212513 36  10941   2
12 Haryana 382 87  973645 144  10598   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 239 51  279990 74  4132      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 111 448701 16  4750      
15 Jharkhand 119 15  429610 28  5315      
16 Karnataka 1933 104  3902813 173  40039   2
17 Kerala*** 6260 379  6454022 850  67363 22 24
18 Ladakh 36 27944   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 176 35  1029991 50  10734      
21 Maharashtra 5277 81  7723468 180  143767      
22 Manipur 76 134849 13  2120      
23 Meghalaya 54 92083 1591      
24 Mizoram 1649 122  220667 408  677   1
25 Nagaland 37 34671   758      
26 Odisha 580 33  1277497 73  9116      
27 Puducherry 13   163797   1962      
28 Punjab 175 40  741029 50  17738   1
29 Rajasthan 359 53  1272747 79  9551      
30 Sikkim 17 38656   449      
31 Tamil Nadu 576 44  3413841 96  38025      
32 Telangana 639 18  786114 91  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99951   919      
34 Uttarakhand 618 14  428748 29  7690      
35 Uttar Pradesh 777 2046070 55  23492      
36 West Bengal 850 70  1994797 96  21195   1
Total# 23913 1193  42470515 2741  516543 11  22 33
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 2 of deaths reported on 21st March, +22 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News