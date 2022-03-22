India records 1,581 fresh Covid 19 cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: A healthcare worker collects sample of Covid-19 swab test at the Kempegowda bus stand premises.

Highlights India recorded 1,581 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

India saw a total of 1,193 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 23,913.

India recorded 1,581 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 33 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (March 22), the country saw a total of 1,193 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent, and total recoveries data reached 4,24,70,515.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 23,913 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,543. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,36,13,628 samples have been tested up to March 21 for COVID-19. Of these 5,68,471 samples were tested on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 9899 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 506 5 2304031 42 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 3 64182 3 296 4 Assam 1365 716188 2 6639 5 Bihar 36 7 818127 9 12256 1 1 6 Chandigarh 28 90699 4 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 132 9 1137773 31 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11436 4 9 Delhi 505 10 1837247 98 26147 10 Goa 54 2 241369 2 3830 11 Gujarat 326 25 1212513 36 10941 2 2 12 Haryana 382 87 973645 144 10598 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 239 51 279990 74 4132 14 Jammu and Kashmir 111 4 448701 16 4750 15 Jharkhand 119 15 429610 28 5315 16 Karnataka 1933 104 3902813 173 40039 2 2 17 Kerala*** 6260 379 6454022 850 67363 2 22 24 18 Ladakh 36 3 27944 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 176 35 1029991 50 10734 21 Maharashtra 5277 81 7723468 180 143767 22 Manipur 76 9 134849 13 2120 23 Meghalaya 54 1 92083 8 1591 24 Mizoram 1649 122 220667 408 677 1 1 25 Nagaland 37 5 34671 758 26 Odisha 580 33 1277497 73 9116 27 Puducherry 13 163797 1962 28 Punjab 175 40 741029 50 17738 1 1 29 Rajasthan 359 53 1272747 79 9551 30 Sikkim 17 2 38656 449 31 Tamil Nadu 576 44 3413841 96 38025 32 Telangana 639 18 786114 91 4111 33 Tripura 0 99951 919 34 Uttarakhand 618 14 428748 29 7690 35 Uttar Pradesh 777 1 2046070 55 23492 36 West Bengal 850 70 1994797 96 21195 1 1 Total# 23913 1193 42470515 2741 516543 11 22 33 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 2 of deaths reported on 21st March, +22 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

