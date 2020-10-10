India records 73,272 new COVID-19 cases, 926 deaths; overall tally nears 70 lakh-mark

India on Saturday recorded as many as 73,272 new coronavirus cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry. India's COVID-19 tally neared 70 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 69,79,424 while the death toll climbed to 1,07,416, the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these, 8,83,185 are active cases, 59,88,823 recovered, according to the Health Ministry.
The 926 new fatalities include 302 from Maharashtra, 114 from Karnataka, 68 from Tamil Nadu, 62 from West Bengal, 48 from Uttar Pradesh, 39 from Delhi, 38 from Chhattisgarh, 32 from Punjab, 31 from Andhra Pradesh.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 8,57,98,698 samples have been tested up to October 9. As many as 11,64,018 samples were tested on Friday.
STATE WISE TALLY: TAKE A LOOK
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|197
|7
|3724
|17
|55
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|47665
|996
|691040
|6110
|6159
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2860
|82
|8877
|198
|23
|1
|4
|Assam
|29710
|1057
|161904
|2068
|802
|8
|5
|Bihar
|11274
|173
|182121
|1425
|934
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|1292
|100
|11505
|161
|188
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27439
|12
|108935
|2908
|1196
|38
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|101
|4
|3037
|12
|2
|9
|Delhi
|21955
|277
|276046
|3098
|5692
|39
|10
|Goa
|4783
|67
|32317
|415
|491
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|16181
|284
|129304
|1518
|3547
|9
|12
|Haryana
|10830
|37
|127540
|1273
|1562
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2856
|87
|13876
|279
|245
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11144
|338
|69979
|959
|1306
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|8819
|453
|81654
|1215
|781
|6
|16
|Karnataka
|118870
|1708
|561610
|9091
|9789
|114
|17
|Kerala
|91841
|1177
|175304
|8048
|955
|25
|18
|Ladakh
|1038
|261
|3886
|346
|63
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|16168
|620
|124887
|2200
|2574
|27
|20
|Maharashtra
|236947
|5491
|1229339
|17323
|39732
|302
|21
|Manipur
|2858
|19
|9866
|147
|86
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|2424
|55
|4903
|71
|61
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|188
|32
|1974
|37
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1215
|60
|5656
|92
|17
|25
|Odisha
|25460
|724
|220388
|3404
|991
|17
|26
|Puducherry
|4803
|76
|25543
|287
|558
|2
|27
|Punjab
|10153
|622
|108533
|1333
|3773
|32
|28
|Rajasthan
|21398
|16
|131766
|2148
|1621
|16
|29
|Sikkim
|504
|41
|2721
|71
|53
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|44197
|240
|591811
|5357
|10120
|68
|31
|Telengana
|26104
|270
|183025
|2072
|1217
|9
|32
|Tripura
|4039
|158
|23801
|327
|313
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7289
|560
|46058
|1250
|716
|14
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|41287
|1265
|383086
|4424
|6293
|48
|35
|West Bengal
|29296
|442
|252806
|3069
|5501
|62
|Total#
|883185
|10407
|5988822
|82753
|107416
|926