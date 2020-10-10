Image Source : PTI India records 73,272 new COVID-19 cases, 926 deaths; overall tally nears 70 lakh-mark

India on Saturday recorded as many as 73,272 new coronavirus cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry. India's COVID-19 tally neared 70 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 69,79,424 while the death toll climbed to 1,07,416, the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these, 8,83,185 are active cases, 59,88,823 recovered, according to the Health Ministry.

The 926 new fatalities include 302 from Maharashtra, 114 from Karnataka, 68 from Tamil Nadu, 62 from West Bengal, 48 from Uttar Pradesh, 39 from Delhi, 38 from Chhattisgarh, 32 from Punjab, 31 from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 8,57,98,698 samples have been tested up to October 9. As many as 11,64,018 samples were tested on Friday.

STATE WISE TALLY: TAKE A LOOK

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 197 7 3724 17 55 2 Andhra Pradesh 47665 996 691040 6110 6159 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2860 82 8877 198 23 1 4 Assam 29710 1057 161904 2068 802 8 5 Bihar 11274 173 182121 1425 934 5 6 Chandigarh 1292 100 11505 161 188 2 7 Chhattisgarh 27439 12 108935 2908 1196 38 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 101 4 3037 12 2 9 Delhi 21955 277 276046 3098 5692 39 10 Goa 4783 67 32317 415 491 7 11 Gujarat 16181 284 129304 1518 3547 9 12 Haryana 10830 37 127540 1273 1562 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 2856 87 13876 279 245 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 11144 338 69979 959 1306 15 15 Jharkhand 8819 453 81654 1215 781 6 16 Karnataka 118870 1708 561610 9091 9789 114 17 Kerala 91841 1177 175304 8048 955 25 18 Ladakh 1038 261 3886 346 63 19 Madhya Pradesh 16168 620 124887 2200 2574 27 20 Maharashtra 236947 5491 1229339 17323 39732 302 21 Manipur 2858 19 9866 147 86 3 22 Meghalaya 2424 55 4903 71 61 1 23 Mizoram 188 32 1974 37 0 24 Nagaland 1215 60 5656 92 17 25 Odisha 25460 724 220388 3404 991 17 26 Puducherry 4803 76 25543 287 558 2 27 Punjab 10153 622 108533 1333 3773 32 28 Rajasthan 21398 16 131766 2148 1621 16 29 Sikkim 504 41 2721 71 53 2 30 Tamil Nadu 44197 240 591811 5357 10120 68 31 Telengana 26104 270 183025 2072 1217 9 32 Tripura 4039 158 23801 327 313 2 33 Uttarakhand 7289 560 46058 1250 716 14 34 Uttar Pradesh 41287 1265 383086 4424 6293 48 35 West Bengal 29296 442 252806 3069 5501 62 Total# 883185 10407 5988822 82753 107416 926

