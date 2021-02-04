India records 12,899 COVID-19 new cases, 107 death in a day; recovery rate surge past 97%

Image Source : PTI Commuters walk on a crowded railway platform as authorities permitted all members of the general public to travel in local trains, after a gap of about 320 days owing to the coronavirus pandemic, in Thane

With 12,899 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,90,183, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,80,455, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to 1,54,703 with 107 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,80,455 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.13 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,55,025 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 19,92,16,019 samples have been tested up to February 3 with 7,42,841 samples being tested on Wednesday.

India Coronavirus Statewise Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 4932 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1162 879780 7157 3 Arunachal Pradesh 9 16764 56 4 Assam 1748 214344 1083 5 Bihar 732 257618 1508 6 Chandigarh 186 20493 336 7 Chhattisgarh 4315 298337 3718 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 3392 2 9 Delhi 1208 623409 10864 10 Goa 761 52109 768 11 Gujarat 2956 255059 4391 12 Haryana 1019 264093 3024 13 Himachal Pradesh 409 56256 981 14 Jammu and Kashmir 669 122049 1941 15 Jharkhand 453 117309 1077 16 Karnataka 5934 922437 12225 17 Kerala 69365 871548 3796 18 Ladakh 70 9535 130 19 Lakshadweep 61 61 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 2430 249443 3816 21 Maharashtra 38762 1943335 51169 22 Manipur 111 28603 372 23 Meghalaya 52 13575 147 24 Mizoram 30 4337 9 25 Nagaland 66 11963 88 26 Odisha 877 332499 1906 27 Puducherry 279 38215 652 28 Punjab 2130 166103 5628 29 Rajasthan 1692 313304 2770 30 Sikkim 86 5877 135 31 Tamil Nadu 4494 823001 12371 32 Telengana 1985 291510 1606 33 Tripura 12 32948 391 34 Uttarakhand 997 93629 1655 35 Uttar Pradesh 4765 587398 8674 36 West Bengal 5196 555190 10195 Total# 155025 10480455 154703

