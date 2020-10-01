Image Source : FILE PHOTO India records single-day spike of 86,820 COVID-19 cases, 1,181 deaths; tally crosses 63-lakh mark

India on Thursday recorded as many as 86,820 new coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 63 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 63,12,584 while the death toll climbed to 98,678 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,40,705 are active cases, 52,73,201 recovered, according to the health ministry.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 6,225,763, while the country's death toll soared to 97,497. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,229,723 and 206,905, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 1,012,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 181 3587 53 Andhra Pradesh 59435 622136 5780 Arunachal Pradesh 2794 6743 16 Assam 32539 144002 680 Bihar 12366 168025 894 Chandigarh 2060 9598 158 Chhattisgarh 31225 78514 916 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 120 2910 2 Delhi 27524 243481 5320 Goa 4577 27781 419 Gujarat 16676 115727 3439 Haryana 14804 110814 1356 Himachal Pradesh 3573 10991 183 Jammu and Kashmir 17414 55517 1164 Jharkhand 11942 69898 700 Karnataka 107756 476378 8777 Kerala 61869 124688 719 Ladakh 1030 3107 58 Madhya Pradesh 21317 102445 2281 Maharashtra 260789 1069159 36181 Manipur 2642 8039 65 Meghalaya 1476 3940 47 Mizoram 410 1576 0 Nagaland 1037 4986 17 Odisha 33367 181481 828 Puducherry 4933 21616 517 Punjab 16824 92277 3359 Rajasthan 20376 111272 1471 Sikkim 667 2235 35 Tamil Nadu 46281 536209 9453 Telengana 29326 160933 1127 Tripura 5765 19692 277 Uttarakhand 9122 38282 591 Uttar Pradesh 52160 336981 5715 West Bengal 26064 222805 4899 Total# 940441 5187825 97497

