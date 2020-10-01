India records single-day spike of 86,820 COVID-19 cases, 1,181 deaths; tally crosses 63-lakh mark

India on Thursday recorded as many as 86,820 new coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 63 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 63,12,584 while the death toll climbed to 98,678 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,40,705 are active cases, 52,73,201 recovered, according to the health ministry.
India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 6,225,763, while the country's death toll soared to 97,497. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,229,723 and 206,905, respectively, according to the CSSE.
The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 1,012,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|181
|3587
|53
|Andhra Pradesh
|59435
|622136
|5780
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2794
|6743
|16
|Assam
|32539
|144002
|680
|Bihar
|12366
|168025
|894
|Chandigarh
|2060
|9598
|158
|Chhattisgarh
|31225
|78514
|916
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|120
|2910
|2
|Delhi
|27524
|243481
|5320
|Goa
|4577
|27781
|419
|Gujarat
|16676
|115727
|3439
|Haryana
|14804
|110814
|1356
|Himachal Pradesh
|3573
|10991
|183
|Jammu and Kashmir
|17414
|55517
|1164
|Jharkhand
|11942
|69898
|700
|Karnataka
|107756
|476378
|8777
|Kerala
|61869
|124688
|719
|Ladakh
|1030
|3107
|58
|Madhya Pradesh
|21317
|102445
|2281
|Maharashtra
|260789
|1069159
|36181
|Manipur
|2642
|8039
|65
|Meghalaya
|1476
|3940
|47
|Mizoram
|410
|1576
|0
|Nagaland
|1037
|4986
|17
|Odisha
|33367
|181481
|828
|Puducherry
|4933
|21616
|517
|Punjab
|16824
|92277
|3359
|Rajasthan
|20376
|111272
|1471
|Sikkim
|667
|2235
|35
|Tamil Nadu
|46281
|536209
|9453
|Telengana
|29326
|160933
|1127
|Tripura
|5765
|19692
|277
|Uttarakhand
|9122
|38282
|591
|Uttar Pradesh
|52160
|336981
|5715
|West Bengal
|26064
|222805
|4899
|Total#
|940441
|5187825
|97497