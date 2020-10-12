India records 66,732 COVID-19 cases, 816 deaths in a day; tally crosses 71-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI India records xxxx COVID-19 cases, xxx deaths in a day; tally crosses 71-lakh mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 66,732 fresh Covid-19 cases and 816 deaths in a single day. The country's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 71-lakh mark and the total number of recoveries crossed 61 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.

Union health ministry data updated today at 8 am, country's COVID-19 tally of cases stands at 70,53,806, while the death toll climbed to 1,09,150. Out of these 8,61,853 are active cases, 61,49,535 recovered, according to the health ministry.

India is in pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases of coronavirus followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 37.4 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,075,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,395,029 and the fatalities increased to 1,075,750, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

State-wise Coronavirus status

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 186 3764 55 Andhra Pradesh 46295 703208 6224 Arunachal Pradesh 2891 9232 24 Assam 28385 164582 816 Bihar 11044 184541 946 Chandigarh 1184 11787 191 Chhattisgarh 27348 113771 1253 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 102 3059 2 Delhi 21701 281869 5769 Goa 4656 33203 507 Gujarat 15695 132173 3566 Haryana 10573 130003 1579 Himachal Pradesh 2687 14471 250 Jammu and Kashmir 10466 71845 1322 Jharkhand 8167 83571 787 Karnataka 120289 580054 9966 Kerala 96401 191798 1003 Ladakh 980 4037 64 Madhya Pradesh 15177 129019 2624 Maharashtra 221637 1266240 40349 Manipur 2731 10504 91 Meghalaya 2478 5142 63 Mizoram 174 2010 0 Nagaland 1259 5743 17 Odisha 23602 227615 1022 Puducherry 4695 26291 563 Punjab 9275 110865 3833 Rajasthan 21412 135990 1650 Sikkim 384 2920 55 Tamil Nadu 44095 602038 10252 Telengana 24514 187342 1228 Tripura 3742 24403 316 Uttarakhand 7373 46931 747 Uttar Pradesh 40019 390566 6394 West Bengal 30236 258948 5622 Total# 861853 6149535 109150

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage