India records 66,732 COVID-19 cases, 816 deaths in a day; tally crosses 71-lakh mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 66,732 fresh Covid-19 cases and 816 deaths in a single day. The country's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 71-lakh mark and the total number of recoveries crossed 61 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.
Union health ministry data updated today at 8 am, country's COVID-19 tally of cases stands at 70,53,806, while the death toll climbed to 1,09,150. Out of these 8,61,853 are active cases, 61,49,535 recovered, according to the health ministry.
India is in pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases of coronavirus followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.
India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 37.4 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,075,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,395,029 and the fatalities increased to 1,075,750, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
State-wise Coronavirus status
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|186
|3764
|55
|Andhra Pradesh
|46295
|703208
|6224
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2891
|9232
|24
|Assam
|28385
|164582
|816
|Bihar
|11044
|184541
|946
|Chandigarh
|1184
|11787
|191
|Chhattisgarh
|27348
|113771
|1253
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|102
|3059
|2
|Delhi
|21701
|281869
|5769
|Goa
|4656
|33203
|507
|Gujarat
|15695
|132173
|3566
|Haryana
|10573
|130003
|1579
|Himachal Pradesh
|2687
|14471
|250
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10466
|71845
|1322
|Jharkhand
|8167
|83571
|787
|Karnataka
|120289
|580054
|9966
|Kerala
|96401
|191798
|1003
|Ladakh
|980
|4037
|64
|Madhya Pradesh
|15177
|129019
|2624
|Maharashtra
|221637
|1266240
|40349
|Manipur
|2731
|10504
|91
|Meghalaya
|2478
|5142
|63
|Mizoram
|174
|2010
|0
|Nagaland
|1259
|5743
|17
|Odisha
|23602
|227615
|1022
|Puducherry
|4695
|26291
|563
|Punjab
|9275
|110865
|3833
|Rajasthan
|21412
|135990
|1650
|Sikkim
|384
|2920
|55
|Tamil Nadu
|44095
|602038
|10252
|Telengana
|24514
|187342
|1228
|Tripura
|3742
|24403
|316
|Uttarakhand
|7373
|46931
|747
|Uttar Pradesh
|40019
|390566
|6394
|West Bengal
|30236
|258948
|5622
|Total#
|861853
|6149535
|109150