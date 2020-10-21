India records 54,044 new COVID-19 cases, 717 deaths in a day, tally rises to 76 lakh

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 60,000 nearly after three months, taking the COVID-19 caseload to above 76 lakh on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of 54,044 fresh infections were reported in a day, taking the tally to 7,651,107 cases. The death toll climbed to 1,15,914 with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of new fatalities reported daily across the country was recorded below 600 for the second consecutive day. With 8448 recoveries in a day, the tally crossed 67,95,103 lakh while active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.
The total recovery rate has gone up to 88.81 %. There are 7,40,090 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,72,00,379 samples have been tested up to October 19 with 10,83,608 samples being tested on Tuesday.
The country had reported 47,703 new infections in a day on July 28. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
State-wise Coronavirus status:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|183
|3902
|56
|Andhra Pradesh
|33396
|749676
|6481
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2712
|11035
|31
|Assam
|26775
|174414
|884
|Bihar
|11348
|195046
|1011
|Chandigarh
|810
|12724
|209
|Chhattisgarh
|25709
|137986
|1584
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|39
|3153
|2
|Delhi
|23922
|306747
|6081
|Goa
|3201
|37275
|555
|Gujarat
|14245
|143790
|3651
|Haryana
|10078
|140436
|1660
|Himachal Pradesh
|2596
|16487
|274
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8124
|79437
|1397
|Jharkhand
|6180
|90385
|849
|Karnataka
|103964
|662329
|10608
|Kerala
|92023
|260243
|1206
|Ladakh
|841
|4787
|67
|Madhya Pradesh
|12507
|146860
|2811
|Maharashtra
|174755
|1392308
|42453
|Manipur
|3882
|12059
|121
|Meghalaya
|2020
|6497
|76
|Mizoram
|145
|2165
|0
|Nagaland
|1658
|6334
|28
|Odisha
|18885
|252197
|1168
|Puducherry
|4101
|28774
|577
|Punjab
|4895
|119658
|4037
|Rajasthan
|20254
|155095
|1774
|Sikkim
|254
|3326
|63
|Tamil Nadu
|36734
|646555
|10741
|Telengana
|20449
|204388
|1287
|Tripura
|2455
|27013
|332
|Uttarakhand
|5364
|52291
|946
|Uttar Pradesh
|30416
|422024
|6714
|West Bengal
|35170
|287707
|6180
|Total#
|740090
|6795103
|115914