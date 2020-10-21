Wednesday, October 21, 2020
     
  4. India records 54,044 new COVID-19 cases, 717 deaths in a day, tally rises to 76 lakh

India records 54,044 new COVID-19 cases, 717 deaths in a day, tally rises to 76 lakh

The country had reported 47,703 new infections in a day on July 28. There are XXX active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2020 9:52 IST
New COVID-19 cases in India dip below 50,000 for first time in nearly three months
Image Source : PTI

New COVID-19 cases in India dip below 50,000 for first time in nearly three months

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 60,000 nearly after three months, taking the COVID-19 caseload to above 76 lakh on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of 54,044 fresh infections were reported in a day, taking the tally to 7,651,107 cases. The death toll climbed to 1,15,914 with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

The number of new fatalities reported daily across the country was recorded below 600 for the second consecutive day. With 8448 recoveries in a day, the tally crossed 67,95,103 lakh while active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. 

The total recovery rate has gone up to 88.81 %. There are 7,40,090 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,72,00,379 samples have been tested up to October 19 with 10,83,608 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The country had reported 47,703 new infections in a day on July 28. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

State-wise Coronavirus status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 183 3902 56
Andhra Pradesh 33396 749676 6481
Arunachal Pradesh 2712 11035 31
Assam 26775 174414 884
Bihar 11348 195046 1011
Chandigarh 810 12724 209
Chhattisgarh 25709 137986 1584
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 3153 2
Delhi 23922 306747 6081
Goa 3201 37275 555
Gujarat 14245 143790 3651
Haryana 10078 140436 1660
Himachal Pradesh 2596 16487 274
Jammu and Kashmir 8124 79437 1397
Jharkhand 6180 90385 849
Karnataka 103964 662329 10608
Kerala 92023 260243 1206
Ladakh 841 4787 67
Madhya Pradesh 12507 146860 2811
Maharashtra 174755 1392308 42453
Manipur 3882 12059 121
Meghalaya 2020 6497 76
Mizoram 145 2165 0
Nagaland 1658 6334 28
Odisha 18885 252197 1168
Puducherry 4101 28774 577
Punjab 4895 119658 4037
Rajasthan 20254 155095 1774
Sikkim 254 3326 63
Tamil Nadu 36734 646555 10741
Telengana 20449 204388 1287
Tripura 2455 27013 332
Uttarakhand 5364 52291 946
Uttar Pradesh 30416 422024 6714
West Bengal 35170 287707 6180
Total# 740090 6795103 115914

