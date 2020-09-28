Image Source : PTI India's Covid-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark; 82,170 new cases, 1,039 deaths in a day

With 82,170 new positive cases of coronavirus infection and 1,039 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the country has breached 60 lakh mark on Monday, as per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 60,74,702 while the death toll climbed to 95,542 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 50,16,520 cured/discharged/migrated, and 9,62,640 active COVID-19 cases, according to the health ministry.

India's total recoveries cross 50 lakh mark. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country with Covid-19 tally crossed 13 lakh mark. Andhra Pradesh has become the second-worst hit in the country with 64,876 confirmed cases and 5,708 deaths.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,113,666 and 204,750, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,992,532, while the country's death toll soared to 94,503.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 33 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 996,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 188 3553 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 64876 605090 5708 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2495 6495 14 4 Assam 29350 139980 655 5 Bihar 12827 164987 888 6 Chandigarh 2303 9103 147 7 Chhattisgarh 31661 72224 848 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 152 2848 2 9 Delhi 29228 236651 5235 10 Goa 5097 26460 401 11 Gujarat 16633 113008 3416 12 Haryana 16485 105990 1307 13 Himachal Pradesh 3657 10359 175 14 Jammu and Kashmir 18199 52859 1132 15 Jharkhand 12433 66797 679 16 Karnataka 104743 462241 8582 17 Kerala 56786 117921 677 18 Ladakh 1013 3032 58 19 Madhya Pradesh 22431 97571 2207 20 Maharashtra 273646 1030015 35571 21 Manipur 2359 7876 64 22 Meghalaya 1480 3779 43 23 Mizoram 535 1373 0 24 Nagaland 1042 4888 16 25 Odisha 35006 173571 797 26 Puducherry 5239 20648 513 27 Punjab 18556 88312 3238 28 Rajasthan 19700 107718 1441 29 Sikkim 692 2146 33 30 Tamil Nadu 46341 525154 9313 31 Telengana 29673 156431 1107 32 Tripura 5689 18959 273 33 Uttarakhand 10799 35672 574 34 Uttar Pradesh 55603 325888 5594 35 West Bengal 25723 216921 4781 Total# 962640 5016520 95542

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage