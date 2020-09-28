With 82,170 new positive cases of coronavirus infection and 1,039 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the country has breached 60 lakh mark on Monday, as per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 60,74,702 while the death toll climbed to 95,542 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 50,16,520 cured/discharged/migrated, and 9,62,640 active COVID-19 cases, according to the health ministry.
India's total recoveries cross 50 lakh mark. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country with Covid-19 tally crossed 13 lakh mark. Andhra Pradesh has become the second-worst hit in the country with 64,876 confirmed cases and 5,708 deaths.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,113,666 and 204,750, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,992,532, while the country's death toll soared to 94,503.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 33 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 996,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|188
|3553
|53
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|64876
|605090
|5708
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2495
|6495
|14
|4
|Assam
|29350
|139980
|655
|5
|Bihar
|12827
|164987
|888
|6
|Chandigarh
|2303
|9103
|147
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|31661
|72224
|848
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|152
|2848
|2
|9
|Delhi
|29228
|236651
|5235
|10
|Goa
|5097
|26460
|401
|11
|Gujarat
|16633
|113008
|3416
|12
|Haryana
|16485
|105990
|1307
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3657
|10359
|175
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|18199
|52859
|1132
|15
|Jharkhand
|12433
|66797
|679
|16
|Karnataka
|104743
|462241
|8582
|17
|Kerala
|56786
|117921
|677
|18
|Ladakh
|1013
|3032
|58
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22431
|97571
|2207
|20
|Maharashtra
|273646
|1030015
|35571
|21
|Manipur
|2359
|7876
|64
|22
|Meghalaya
|1480
|3779
|43
|23
|Mizoram
|535
|1373
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1042
|4888
|16
|25
|Odisha
|35006
|173571
|797
|26
|Puducherry
|5239
|20648
|513
|27
|Punjab
|18556
|88312
|3238
|28
|Rajasthan
|19700
|107718
|1441
|29
|Sikkim
|692
|2146
|33
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46341
|525154
|9313
|31
|Telengana
|29673
|156431
|1107
|32
|Tripura
|5689
|18959
|273
|33
|Uttarakhand
|10799
|35672
|574
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|55603
|325888
|5594
|35
|West Bengal
|25723
|216921
|4781
|Total#
|962640
|5016520
|95542