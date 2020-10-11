India records 74,383 COVID-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; tally crosses 70-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 70-lakh mark on Sunday. The total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.
Union health ministry data updated today at 8 am showed a single-day spike of 74,383 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally of cases to 70,53,806, while the death toll climbed to 1,08,334 with 918 people succumbing to the disease in a day.
However, by Saturday night, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 70,43,143, death toll at 1,08,286 and recoveries at 60,66,031. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.
India is in pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases of coronavirus followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.
India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.
There are 8,83,185 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12. 65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
State-wise Coronavirus status
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|193
|3744
|55
|Andhra Pradesh
|46624
|697699
|6194
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2940
|9035
|23
|Assam
|29221
|163355
|811
|Bihar
|11165
|183390
|944
|Chandigarh
|1229
|11662
|190
|Chhattisgarh
|27369
|111654
|1235
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|100
|3050
|2
|Delhi
|22007
|278812
|5740
|Goa
|4658
|32777
|499
|Gujarat
|15936
|130760
|3557
|Haryana
|10677
|128841
|1572
|Himachal Pradesh
|2718
|14278
|248
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10796
|70955
|1313
|Jharkhand
|8362
|82805
|784
|Karnataka
|120948
|569947
|9891
|Kerala
|96003
|182874
|978
|Ladakh
|1022
|3973
|64
|Madhya Pradesh
|15612
|127034
|2599
|Maharashtra
|221615
|1255779
|40040
|Manipur
|2608
|10396
|88
|Meghalaya
|2437
|5045
|62
|Mizoram
|191
|1984
|0
|Nagaland
|1238
|5694
|17
|Odisha
|24414
|224273
|1006
|Puducherry
|4719
|25955
|559
|Punjab
|9752
|109767
|3798
|Rajasthan
|21354
|133918
|1636
|Sikkim
|450
|2816
|55
|Tamil Nadu
|44150
|597033
|10187
|Telengana
|25713
|185128
|1222
|Tripura
|3951
|24086
|315
|Uttarakhand
|7321
|46470
|734
|Uttar Pradesh
|40210
|387149
|6353
|West Bengal
|29793
|255838
|5563
|Total#
|867496
|6077976
|108334