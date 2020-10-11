India records 74,383 COVID-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; tally crosses 70-lakh mark

Image Source : FILE PHOTO India records XXX COVID-19 cases, XX deaths in a day; tally crosses 70-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 70-lakh mark on Sunday. The total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.

Union health ministry data updated today at 8 am showed a single-day spike of 74,383 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally of cases to 70,53,806, while the death toll climbed to 1,08,334 with 918 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

However, by Saturday night, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 70,43,143, death toll at 1,08,286 and recoveries at 60,66,031. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.

India is in pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases of coronavirus followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

There are 8,83,185 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12. 65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

State-wise Coronavirus status

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 193 3744 55 Andhra Pradesh 46624 697699 6194 Arunachal Pradesh 2940 9035 23 Assam 29221 163355 811 Bihar 11165 183390 944 Chandigarh 1229 11662 190 Chhattisgarh 27369 111654 1235 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 100 3050 2 Delhi 22007 278812 5740 Goa 4658 32777 499 Gujarat 15936 130760 3557 Haryana 10677 128841 1572 Himachal Pradesh 2718 14278 248 Jammu and Kashmir 10796 70955 1313 Jharkhand 8362 82805 784 Karnataka 120948 569947 9891 Kerala 96003 182874 978 Ladakh 1022 3973 64 Madhya Pradesh 15612 127034 2599 Maharashtra 221615 1255779 40040 Manipur 2608 10396 88 Meghalaya 2437 5045 62 Mizoram 191 1984 0 Nagaland 1238 5694 17 Odisha 24414 224273 1006 Puducherry 4719 25955 559 Punjab 9752 109767 3798 Rajasthan 21354 133918 1636 Sikkim 450 2816 55 Tamil Nadu 44150 597033 10187 Telengana 25713 185128 1222 Tripura 3951 24086 315 Uttarakhand 7321 46470 734 Uttar Pradesh 40210 387149 6353 West Bengal 29793 255838 5563 Total# 867496 6077976 108334

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage