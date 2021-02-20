Image Source : PTI India records 13,993 new COVID cases in past 24 hours, highest in 22 days

Daily COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to about 14,000 after nearly 22 days taking India's tally to 1,09,77,387, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,78,048, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. A total of 13,993 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On January 29, 18,855 daily cases were recorded. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,78,048 which translates to a national recovery rate of 97.27 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,43,127 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.27 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 21,02,61,480 samples have been tested up to February 19, with 7,86,618 samples being tested on Friday.

The 101 new fatalities included 44 deaths from Maharashtra, 15 from Kerala and 8 from Punjab.

A total of 1,56,212 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 51,713 from Maharashtra followed by 12,451 from Tamil Nadu, 12,287 from Karnataka, 10,897 from Delhi, 10,242 from West Bengal, 8,712 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,167 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

A Look At COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 4948 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 620 881369 7167 3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 16775 56 4 Assam 1618 214658 1091 5 Bihar 504 259973 1532 6 Chandigarh 156 20867 348 7 Chhattisgarh 3039 303637 3793 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 3396 2 9 Delhi 1053 625653 10897 10 Goa 498 53181 787 11 Gujarat 1684 260475 4404 12 Haryana 813 265643 3042 13 Himachal Pradesh 298 57052 994 14 Jammu and Kashmir 702 123059 1954 15 Jharkhand 467 117977 1084 16 Karnataka 5901 929058 12287 17 Kerala 60087 961789 4061 18 Ladakh 41 9614 130 19 Lakshadweep 91 181 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 1954 253071 3846 21 Maharashtra 45956 1989963 51713 22 Manipur 85 28772 373 23 Meghalaya 38 13765 148 24 Mizoram 24 4373 10 25 Nagaland 20 12080 91 26 Odisha 619 333980 1914 27 Puducherry 177 38701 662 28 Punjab 2803 169216 5740 29 Rajasthan 1269 315310 2784 30 Sikkim 54 5938 135 31 Tamil Nadu 4147 830787 12451 32 Telengana 1715 294097 1623 33 Tripura 40 32961 391 34 Uttarakhand 495 94850 1686 35 Uttar Pradesh 2521 591359 8712 36 West Bengal 3625 559520 10242 Total# 143127 10678048 156212

