Sunday, September 27, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2020 10:16 IST
Image Source : PTI

India coronavirus tally nears 60-lakh mark; 88,600 COVID cases, 1,124 deaths in 24 hours

India on Sunday recorded as many as 88,600 new coronavirus cases and 1,124 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally is nearing 60 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 5,992,533 while the death toll climbed to 94,503 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 49,41,628 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry. 

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 32.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 992,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,746,134 and the fatalities rose to 992,946, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,717,991), Russia (1,138,509), Colombia (806,038), Peru (794,584), Mexico (726,431), Spain (716,481), Argentina (702,484), South Africa (669,498), France (552,454), Chile (455,979), Iran (443,086), the UK (431,816), Bangladesh (357,873), Iraq (345,969) and Saudi Arabia (332,790), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (76,243), the UK (42,060), Italy (35,818), Peru (32,037), France (31,675), Spain (31,232), Iran (25,394), Colombia (25,296), Russia (20,140), South Africa (16,376), Argentina (15,543), Chile (12,591), Ecuador (11,236) and Indonesia (10,308).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 179 10  3528 25  52  
2 Andhra Pradesh 67683 1670  588169 8695  5606 48 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2427 96  6230 159  14  
4 Assam 30034 204  136715 1571  625 17 
5 Bihar 12773 242  161874 1696  878  
6 Chandigarh 2390 92  8677 335  145
7 Chhattisgarh 30928 5110  66860 8027  777 25 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 182 2805 20  2  
9 Delhi 30867 258  228436 4061  5147 24 
10 Goa 5614 208  25071 724  386
11 Gujarat 16478 151  110358 1279  3393 12 
12 Haryana 18032 857  101273 2863  1273 18 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3976 9546 294  157
14 Jammu and Kashmir 19170 281  49557 1478  1105 21 
15 Jharkhand 12533 308  64515 1570  661
16 Karnataka 98493 2925  450302 5644  8417 86 
17 Kerala 48967 2974  111331 3481  635 22 
18 Ladakh 998 24  2971 78  56
19 Madhya Pradesh 22198 546  93238 2743  2152 30 
20 Maharashtra 273190 2214  992806 19592  34761 416 
21 Manipur 2126 20  7602 233  63
22 Meghalaya 1772 205  3343 285  43  
23 Mizoram 546 135  1289 184  0  
24 Nagaland 1083 4669 43  16  
25 Odisha 34897 195  165432 4388  767 15 
26 Puducherry 5214 117  19781 470  494
27 Punjab 19937 742  84025 2550  3134 68 
28 Rajasthan 19030 37  104288 1958  1412 15 
29 Sikkim 679 72  2075 21  31  
30 Tamil Nadu 46386 19  513836 5626  9148 72 
31 Telengana 30334 53  152441 2281  1091 11 
32 Tripura 6148 230  17992 505  268
33 Uttarakhand 10934 573  33843 1488  555 13 
34 Uttar Pradesh 59397 1903  313686 6075  5450 84 
35 West Bengal 25374 153  211020 2978  4665 59 
Total# 960969 9147  4849584 93420  93379 1089 
*(Including foreign Nationals)

