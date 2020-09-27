India coronavirus tally nears 60-lakh mark; 88,600 COVID cases, 1,124 deaths in 24 hours

India on Sunday recorded as many as 88,600 new coronavirus cases and 1,124 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally is nearing 60 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 5,992,533 while the death toll climbed to 94,503 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 49,41,628 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 32.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 992,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,746,134 and the fatalities rose to 992,946, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,717,991), Russia (1,138,509), Colombia (806,038), Peru (794,584), Mexico (726,431), Spain (716,481), Argentina (702,484), South Africa (669,498), France (552,454), Chile (455,979), Iran (443,086), the UK (431,816), Bangladesh (357,873), Iraq (345,969) and Saudi Arabia (332,790), the CSSE figures showed.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (76,243), the UK (42,060), Italy (35,818), Peru (32,037), France (31,675), Spain (31,232), Iran (25,394), Colombia (25,296), Russia (20,140), South Africa (16,376), Argentina (15,543), Chile (12,591), Ecuador (11,236) and Indonesia (10,308).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|179
|10
|3528
|25
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|67683
|1670
|588169
|8695
|5606
|48
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2427
|96
|6230
|159
|14
|4
|Assam
|30034
|204
|136715
|1571
|625
|17
|5
|Bihar
|12773
|242
|161874
|1696
|878
|6
|Chandigarh
|2390
|92
|8677
|335
|145
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|30928
|5110
|66860
|8027
|777
|25
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|182
|8
|2805
|20
|2
|9
|Delhi
|30867
|258
|228436
|4061
|5147
|24
|10
|Goa
|5614
|208
|25071
|724
|386
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|16478
|151
|110358
|1279
|3393
|12
|12
|Haryana
|18032
|857
|101273
|2863
|1273
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3976
|8
|9546
|294
|157
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19170
|281
|49557
|1478
|1105
|21
|15
|Jharkhand
|12533
|308
|64515
|1570
|661
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|98493
|2925
|450302
|5644
|8417
|86
|17
|Kerala
|48967
|2974
|111331
|3481
|635
|22
|18
|Ladakh
|998
|24
|2971
|78
|56
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22198
|546
|93238
|2743
|2152
|30
|20
|Maharashtra
|273190
|2214
|992806
|19592
|34761
|416
|21
|Manipur
|2126
|20
|7602
|233
|63
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1772
|205
|3343
|285
|43
|23
|Mizoram
|546
|135
|1289
|184
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1083
|5
|4669
|43
|16
|25
|Odisha
|34897
|195
|165432
|4388
|767
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|5214
|117
|19781
|470
|494
|7
|27
|Punjab
|19937
|742
|84025
|2550
|3134
|68
|28
|Rajasthan
|19030
|37
|104288
|1958
|1412
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|679
|72
|2075
|21
|31
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46386
|19
|513836
|5626
|9148
|72
|31
|Telengana
|30334
|53
|152441
|2281
|1091
|11
|32
|Tripura
|6148
|230
|17992
|505
|268
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|10934
|573
|33843
|1488
|555
|13
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|59397
|1903
|313686
|6075
|5450
|84
|35
|West Bengal
|25374
|153
|211020
|2978
|4665
|59
|Total#
|960969
|9147
|4849584
|93420
|93379
|1089
|*(Including foreign Nationals)