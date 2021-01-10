Image Source : PTI India records 18,645 new COVID cases, 201 deaths in past 24 hours; fatality rate slides to 1.44%

With 18,645 new cases in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,04,50,284 on Sunday, according to Union Health Ministry data. As many as 1,00,75,950 people have recuperated so far with 19,299 fresh discharges, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.42 per cent.

The death toll climbed to 1,50,999 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 201 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate slid to 1.44 per cent.

There are 2,23,335 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitutes 2.14 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 18,10,96,622 samples have been tested so far -- 8,43,307 of them on Saturday for coronavirus infection.

About per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory – Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

India Coronavirus Statewise Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24 4873 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 2607 874954 7128 3 Arunachal Pradesh 64 16647 56 4 Assam 3019 212486 1060 5 Bihar 4247 249709 1430 6 Chandigarh 228 19696 327 7 Chhattisgarh 9274 275812 3484 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 3374 2 9 Delhi 3683 615452 10666 10 Goa 867 50177 746 11 Gujarat 7968 238965 4340 12 Haryana 2563 259209 2949 13 Himachal Pradesh 1088 54320 958 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2094 118422 1909 15 Jharkhand 1494 114133 1045 16 Karnataka 9471 905158 12138 17 Kerala 64516 738808 3279 18 Ladakh 203 9278 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 8029 236247 3701 20 Maharashtra 54129 1861400 50027 21 Manipur 515 27766 365 22 Meghalaya 163 13286 143 23 Mizoram 98 4186 8 24 Nagaland 113 11778 84 25 Odisha 1908 327803 1891 26 Puducherry 328 37461 636 27 Punjab 2952 160343 5439 28 Rajasthan 6730 303060 2731 29 Sikkim 369 5486 129 30 Tamil Nadu 7304 806018 12215 31 Telengana 4756 283463 1565 32 Tripura 57 32862 388 33 Uttarakhand 3215 88615 1568 34 Uttar Pradesh 11221 572773 8481 35 West Bengal 8034 541930 9922 Total# 223335 10075950 150999

Latest India News