 India records 18,645 new COVID cases, 201 deaths in past 24 hours; fatality rate slides to 1.44%

With 18,645 new cases in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,04,50,284 on Sunday, according to Union Health Ministry data. As many as 1,00,75,950 people have recuperated so far with 19,299 fresh discharges, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.42 per cent.
The death toll climbed to 1,50,999 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 201 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate slid to 1.44 per cent.
There are 2,23,335 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitutes 2.14 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 18,10,96,622 samples have been tested so far -- 8,43,307 of them on Saturday for coronavirus infection.
About per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory – Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
India Coronavirus Statewise Tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|24
|4873
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2607
|874954
|7128
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|64
|16647
|56
|4
|Assam
|3019
|212486
|1060
|5
|Bihar
|4247
|249709
|1430
|6
|Chandigarh
|228
|19696
|327
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9274
|275812
|3484
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|3374
|2
|9
|Delhi
|3683
|615452
|10666
|10
|Goa
|867
|50177
|746
|11
|Gujarat
|7968
|238965
|4340
|12
|Haryana
|2563
|259209
|2949
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1088
|54320
|958
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2094
|118422
|1909
|15
|Jharkhand
|1494
|114133
|1045
|16
|Karnataka
|9471
|905158
|12138
|17
|Kerala
|64516
|738808
|3279
|18
|Ladakh
|203
|9278
|127
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8029
|236247
|3701
|20
|Maharashtra
|54129
|1861400
|50027
|21
|Manipur
|515
|27766
|365
|22
|Meghalaya
|163
|13286
|143
|23
|Mizoram
|98
|4186
|8
|24
|Nagaland
|113
|11778
|84
|25
|Odisha
|1908
|327803
|1891
|26
|Puducherry
|328
|37461
|636
|27
|Punjab
|2952
|160343
|5439
|28
|Rajasthan
|6730
|303060
|2731
|29
|Sikkim
|369
|5486
|129
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|7304
|806018
|12215
|31
|Telengana
|4756
|283463
|1565
|32
|Tripura
|57
|32862
|388
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3215
|88615
|1568
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|11221
|572773
|8481
|35
|West Bengal
|8034
|541930
|9922
|Total#
|223335
|10075950
|150999