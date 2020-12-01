India records 31,118 new COVID cases, 482 fatalities in a day; total case tally at 94,62,810

Image Source : AP India coronavirus single day tally

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 94,62,00-mark on Tuesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 88,89,585, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,62,810 with 31,118 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,621 with 482 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 21st consecutive day.There are 4,35,603 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.60 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,89,585 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 99 7 4550 13 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 7840 557 853232 934 6992 4 3 Arunachal Pradesh 817 34 15411 47 54 4 Assam 3399 49 208396 110 981 5 Bihar 5359 45 227987 531 1264 5 6 Chandigarh 1062 78 16070 144 277 1 7 Chhattisgarh 19635 1006 214826 2309 2861 21 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 6 3314 6 2 9 Delhi 32885 2206 528315 5824 9174 108 10 Goa 1335 8 45940 150 688 1 11 Gujarat 14970 81 190821 1401 3989 20 12 Haryana 18362 543 213336 2120 2428 27 13 Himachal Pradesh 8289 355 31584 860 645 10 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4965 122 103565 483 1694 9 15 Jharkhand 2016 122 106171 288 964 1 16 Karnataka 23298 1224 849821 2209 11778 13 17 Kerala 62025 2694 538713 6055 2244 21 18 Ladakh 809 69 7489 80 117 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 14771 203 188097 1576 3260 10 20 Maharashtra 91623 439 1685122 4196 47151 80 21 Manipur 3198 38 21566 165 281 8 22 Meghalaya 763 5 10936 75 111 23 Mizoram 343 38 3499 59 5 24 Nagaland 928 162 10194 189 64 25 Odisha 4921 396 312065 809 1739 5 26 Puducherry 460 20 35898 52 610 1 27 Punjab 7842 46 139442 572 4807 27 28 Rajasthan 28653 105 237098 2762 2312 20 29 Sikkim 248 20 4632 23 109 1 30 Tamil Nadu 10997 55 759206 1456 11712 9 31 Telengana 9627 395 259230 894 1461 3 32 Tripura 592 3 31764 34 370 33 Uttarakhand 5059 89 68505 357 1231 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 24099 476 512028 2472 7761 19 35 West Bengal 24298 107 450762 2730 8424 48 Total# 435603 11349 8889585 41985 137621 482

The 482 new fatalities include 108 from Delhi, 80 from Maharashtra 48 from West Bengal, 27 from Haryana, 27 from Punjab, 21 from Kerala and 19 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,37,621 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,151 from Maharashtra followed by 11,778 from Karnataka, 11,712 from Tamil Nadu, 9,174 from Delhi, 8,424 from West Bengal, 7,761 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,992 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,807 from Punjab, 3,989 from Gujarat and 3,260 from Madhya Pradesh.

