India records 31,118 new COVID cases, 482 fatalities in a day; total case tally at 94,62,810

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 94,62,00-mark on Tuesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 88,89,585, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,62,810 with 31,118 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,621 with 482 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 21st consecutive day.There are 4,35,603 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.60 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,89,585 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|99
|7
|4550
|13
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|7840
|557
|853232
|934
|6992
|4
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|817
|34
|15411
|47
|54
|4
|Assam
|3399
|49
|208396
|110
|981
|5
|Bihar
|5359
|45
|227987
|531
|1264
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|1062
|78
|16070
|144
|277
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19635
|1006
|214826
|2309
|2861
|21
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|16
|6
|3314
|6
|2
|9
|Delhi
|32885
|2206
|528315
|5824
|9174
|108
|10
|Goa
|1335
|8
|45940
|150
|688
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|14970
|81
|190821
|1401
|3989
|20
|12
|Haryana
|18362
|543
|213336
|2120
|2428
|27
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|8289
|355
|31584
|860
|645
|10
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4965
|122
|103565
|483
|1694
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|2016
|122
|106171
|288
|964
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|23298
|1224
|849821
|2209
|11778
|13
|17
|Kerala
|62025
|2694
|538713
|6055
|2244
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|809
|69
|7489
|80
|117
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14771
|203
|188097
|1576
|3260
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|91623
|439
|1685122
|4196
|47151
|80
|21
|Manipur
|3198
|38
|21566
|165
|281
|8
|22
|Meghalaya
|763
|5
|10936
|75
|111
|23
|Mizoram
|343
|38
|3499
|59
|5
|24
|Nagaland
|928
|162
|10194
|189
|64
|25
|Odisha
|4921
|396
|312065
|809
|1739
|5
|26
|Puducherry
|460
|20
|35898
|52
|610
|1
|27
|Punjab
|7842
|46
|139442
|572
|4807
|27
|28
|Rajasthan
|28653
|105
|237098
|2762
|2312
|20
|29
|Sikkim
|248
|20
|4632
|23
|109
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10997
|55
|759206
|1456
|11712
|9
|31
|Telengana
|9627
|395
|259230
|894
|1461
|3
|32
|Tripura
|592
|3
|31764
|34
|370
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5059
|89
|68505
|357
|1231
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|24099
|476
|512028
|2472
|7761
|19
|35
|West Bengal
|24298
|107
|450762
|2730
|8424
|48
|Total#
|435603
|11349
|8889585
|41985
|137621
|482
The 482 new fatalities include 108 from Delhi, 80 from Maharashtra 48 from West Bengal, 27 from Haryana, 27 from Punjab, 21 from Kerala and 19 from Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 1,37,621 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,151 from Maharashtra followed by 11,778 from Karnataka, 11,712 from Tamil Nadu, 9,174 from Delhi, 8,424 from West Bengal, 7,761 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,992 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,807 from Punjab, 3,989 from Gujarat and 3,260 from Madhya Pradesh.