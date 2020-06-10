For the first time, India's COVID-19 recoveries surpass active cases; recovery rate nears 49%

Image Source : AP People walk and jog at the Marine Drive on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 8, 2020. India is reopening its restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states after a more than 2-month-old lockdown even as the country continues to witness a worrying rise in new coronavirus infections.

As India still looks at a potential peak of coronavirus sometime in the near future, the number of recoveries in the country has surpassed the number of active coronavirus cases. As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday, the number of people who have recovered after contracting coronavirus stands at 135,206 while the number of people who are still suffering from COVID-19 falls short of that mark by about 1,500 and stands at 133,632.

India has seen 5,892 people recover from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This spike in recoveries has taken India's COVID-19 recovery rate close to 49 per cent.

India is currently the sixth-worst impacted country by coronavirus with 2.76 lakh cases and over 7,500 deaths.

Despite the high number of COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has still put India into the 'cluster of cases' category and not in the community transmission stage of COVID-19.

Responding to a question put to him by India TV, WHO Executive Director Dr Michael Ryan said that India cannot be put into the community transmission stage as the attack rate per 100,000 population is lesser in India than several other countries with similar numbers of cases.

