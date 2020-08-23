India records 69,239 new COVID-19 cases, 912 deaths; tally crosses 30-lakh mark

India on Sunday recorded as many as 69,239 new coronavirus cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 30,44,941 while the death toll climbed to 56,706 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these, 7,07,668 are active cases and 22,80,567 recovered, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 23 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 803,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,130,345 and the fatalities rose to 803,397, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,975,701), and is followed by Russia (949,531), South Africa (607,045), Peru (576,067), Mexico (556,216), Colombia (522,138), Chile (395,708), Spain (386,054), Iran (356,792), Argentina (336,802), the UK (326,559), Saudi Arabia (306,370), Bangladesh (292,625), Pakistan (292,174), France (275,562), Italy (258,136), Turkey (257,032), Germany (233,861), Iraq (201,050), Philippines (187,249), Indonesia (151,498), Canada (126,560), Qatar (116,765), Bolivia (107,435), Ecuador (107,089), Ukraine (105,337), Kazakhstan (104,313) and Israel (101,933), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|923
|48
|1853
|109
|32
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89389
|1586
|252638
|8593
|3189
|97
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|990
|6
|2228
|103
|5
|4
|Assam
|21593
|492
|67641
|2045
|234
|7
|5
|Bihar
|24168
|1195
|94858
|3306
|503
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|1272
|100
|1471
|45
|33
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7495
|187
|12394
|372
|189
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|416
|12
|1702
|50
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11594
|168
|144138
|1230
|4284
|14
|10
|Goa
|3631
|178
|10019
|479
|140
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14399
|222
|68243
|976
|2881
|14
|12
|Haryana
|8680
|549
|44013
|600
|597
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1525
|56
|3341
|107
|29
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6975
|2
|24398
|593
|608
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|9756
|229
|18507
|135
|308
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|82693
|389
|184568
|7626
|4615
|93
|17
|Kerala
|19601
|865
|36535
|1292
|218
|15
|18
|Ladakh
|720
|55
|1469
|20
|21
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11261
|333
|39399
|872
|1206
|21
|20
|Maharashtra
|169833
|4954
|480114
|9241
|21995
|297
|21
|Manipur
|1655
|113
|3455
|194
|22
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|1035
|72
|769
|20
|7
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|494
|11
|423
|3
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1460
|77
|2166
|92
|9
|1
|25
|Odisha
|22861
|1037
|52277
|1773
|399
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|3654
|137
|6307
|373
|151
|8
|27
|Punjab
|15305
|862
|24302
|409
|1036
|45
|28
|Rajasthan
|14176
|349
|54144
|1648
|944
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|507
|8
|871
|37
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53710
|297
|313280
|5603
|6420
|80
|31
|Telengana
|22908
|522
|80586
|1851
|755
|11
|32
|Tripura
|2448
|208
|6182
|121
|72
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4350
|135
|10021
|345
|195
|3
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|48291
|506
|131295
|4638
|2867
|70
|35
|West Bengal
|27900
|96
|104959
|3088
|2737
|48
|Total#
|707668
|10338
|2280566
|57989
|56706
|912