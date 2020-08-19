India records over 64,000 Covid-19 cases, 1092 deaths in a day; tally crosses 2.7 million mark

India reported as many as 64,531 new coronavirus cases and 1092 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 52,889 with 1092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 22 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The global case count on Wednesday reached 22,046,135, with a total of 778,557 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.
The US has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 5,480,487 cases and 171,687 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 3,359,570 cases and 109,888 deaths. India has confirmed more than 2.7 million cases.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1078
|13
|1421
|96
|30
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|85130
|353
|218311
|9211
|2820
|88
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|921
|78
|1949
|56
|5
|4
|Assam
|23704
|968
|58294
|1560
|203
|6
|5
|Bihar
|28692
|695
|80330
|3878
|476
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|1032
|29
|1243
|60
|30
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5828
|551
|10847
|249
|158
|8
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|425
|22
|1524
|65
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11068
|216
|139447
|1146
|4226
|12
|10
|Goa
|3861
|36
|8356
|298
|116
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14279
|36
|63703
|1108
|2820
|20
|12
|Haryana
|7081
|201
|41298
|688
|557
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1293
|28
|2923
|89
|19
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6879
|169
|21886
|590
|561
|13
|15
|Jharkhand
|8708
|257
|15507
|456
|262
|12
|16
|Karnataka
|79798
|861
|156949
|8387
|4201
|139
|17
|Kerala
|16333
|387
|31390
|1365
|175
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|598
|14
|1395
|27
|17
|3
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10521
|289
|35713
|688
|1141
|13
|20
|Maharashtra
|156920
|1341
|437870
|9356
|20687
|422
|21
|Manipur
|1958
|22
|2789
|55
|18
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|766
|33
|685
|6
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|481
|64
|379
|7
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1848
|69
|1664
|134
|8
|25
|Odisha
|18856
|695
|45315
|1535
|362
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|3364
|76
|4909
|282
|123
|9
|27
|Punjab
|11740
|87
|21762
|1582
|898
|35
|28
|Rajasthan
|14119
|30
|48960
|1306
|898
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|450
|35
|755
|54
|2
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53860
|262
|289787
|5850
|6007
|121
|31
|Telengana
|20990
|34
|73991
|1789
|719
|8
|32
|Tripura
|2083
|140
|5497
|93
|65
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4073
|223
|8724
|239
|164
|6
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|50242
|651
|109607
|4799
|2585
|70
|35
|West Bengal
|27535
|133
|92690
|2987
|2528
|55
|Total#
|676514
|3348
|2037870
|60091
|52889
|1092