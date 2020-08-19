India records over 64,000 Covid-19 cases, 1092 deaths in a day; tally crosses 2.7 million mark

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus cases in India

India reported as many as 64,531 new coronavirus cases and 1092 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 52,889 with 1092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 22 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The global case count on Wednesday reached 22,046,135, with a total of 778,557 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.

The US has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 5,480,487 cases and 171,687 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 3,359,570 cases and 109,888 deaths. India has confirmed more than 2.7 million cases.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1078 13 1421 96 30 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 85130 353 218311 9211 2820 88 3 Arunachal Pradesh 921 78 1949 56 5 4 Assam 23704 968 58294 1560 203 6 5 Bihar 28692 695 80330 3878 476 8 6 Chandigarh 1032 29 1243 60 30 7 Chhattisgarh 5828 551 10847 249 158 8 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 425 22 1524 65 2 9 Delhi 11068 216 139447 1146 4226 12 10 Goa 3861 36 8356 298 116 5 11 Gujarat 14279 36 63703 1108 2820 20 12 Haryana 7081 201 41298 688 557 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 1293 28 2923 89 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6879 169 21886 590 561 13 15 Jharkhand 8708 257 15507 456 262 12 16 Karnataka 79798 861 156949 8387 4201 139 17 Kerala 16333 387 31390 1365 175 6 18 Ladakh 598 14 1395 27 17 3 19 Madhya Pradesh 10521 289 35713 688 1141 13 20 Maharashtra 156920 1341 437870 9356 20687 422 21 Manipur 1958 22 2789 55 18 1 22 Meghalaya 766 33 685 6 6 23 Mizoram 481 64 379 7 0 24 Nagaland 1848 69 1664 134 8 25 Odisha 18856 695 45315 1535 362 9 26 Puducherry 3364 76 4909 282 123 9 27 Punjab 11740 87 21762 1582 898 35 28 Rajasthan 14119 30 48960 1306 898 11 29 Sikkim 450 35 755 54 2 1 30 Tamil Nadu 53860 262 289787 5850 6007 121 31 Telengana 20990 34 73991 1789 719 8 32 Tripura 2083 140 5497 93 65 3 33 Uttarakhand 4073 223 8724 239 164 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 50242 651 109607 4799 2585 70 35 West Bengal 27535 133 92690 2987 2528 55 Total# 676514 3348 2037870 60091 52889 1092

