India records over 64,000 Covid-19 cases, 1092 deaths in a day; tally crosses 2.7 million mark

Wednesday, August 19, 2020
     
India reported as many as 64,531 new coronavirus cases and 1092 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated.

New Delhi Published on: August 19, 2020 9:37 IST
Coronavirus cases in India
Image Source : PTI

India reported as many as 64,531 new coronavirus cases and 1092 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 52,889 with 1092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 22 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The global case count on Wednesday reached 22,046,135, with a total of 778,557 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.

The US has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 5,480,487 cases and 171,687 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 3,359,570 cases and 109,888 deaths. India has confirmed more than 2.7 million cases.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1078 13  1421 96  30
2 Andhra Pradesh 85130 353  218311 9211  2820 88 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 921 78  1949 56  5  
4 Assam 23704 968  58294 1560  203
5 Bihar 28692 695  80330 3878  476
6 Chandigarh 1032 29  1243 60  30  
7 Chhattisgarh 5828 551  10847 249  158
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 425 22  1524 65  2  
9 Delhi 11068 216  139447 1146  4226 12 
10 Goa 3861 36  8356 298  116
11 Gujarat 14279 36  63703 1108  2820 20 
12 Haryana 7081 201  41298 688  557
13 Himachal Pradesh 1293 28  2923 89  19  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6879 169  21886 590  561 13 
15 Jharkhand 8708 257  15507 456  262 12 
16 Karnataka 79798 861  156949 8387  4201 139 
17 Kerala 16333 387  31390 1365  175
18 Ladakh 598 14  1395 27  17
19 Madhya Pradesh 10521 289  35713 688  1141 13 
20 Maharashtra 156920 1341  437870 9356  20687 422 
21 Manipur 1958 22  2789 55  18
22 Meghalaya 766 33  685 6  
23 Mizoram 481 64  379 0  
24 Nagaland 1848 69  1664 134  8  
25 Odisha 18856 695  45315 1535  362
26 Puducherry 3364 76  4909 282  123
27 Punjab 11740 87  21762 1582  898 35 
28 Rajasthan 14119 30  48960 1306  898 11 
29 Sikkim 450 35  755 54  2
30 Tamil Nadu 53860 262  289787 5850  6007 121 
31 Telengana 20990 34  73991 1789  719
32 Tripura 2083 140  5497 93  65
33 Uttarakhand 4073 223  8724 239  164
34 Uttar Pradesh 50242 651  109607 4799  2585 70 
35 West Bengal 27535 133  92690 2987  2528 55 
Total# 676514 3348  2037870 60091  52889 1092 

