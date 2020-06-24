India's COVID-19 case tally rises to 4.56 lakh; death toll notches above 14,400

There has been a jump of 15,968 cases in India's COVID-19 case tally in the last 24 hours, the highest till date. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's coronavirus case tally stands at 456,183 while the death toll has reached 14,476. Over 258,000 people in India have recovered after contracting the virus while the active cases have risen to 1.83 lakh.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|40
|0
|50
|Andhra Pradesh
|5284
|4599
|119
|10002
|Arunachal Pradesh
|126
|22
|0
|148
|Assam
|2060
|3762
|9
|5831
|Bihar
|1993
|6104
|56
|8153
|Chandigarh
|90
|322
|6
|418
|Chhattisgarh
|797
|1553
|12
|2362
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|91
|29
|0
|120
|Delhi
|24988
|39313
|2301
|66602
|Goa
|703
|205
|1
|909
|Gujarat
|6148
|20513
|1710
|28371
|Haryana
|4844
|6498
|178
|11520
|Himachal Pradesh
|324
|443
|8
|775
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2507
|3642
|87
|6236
|Jharkhand
|654
|1520
|11
|2185
|Karnataka
|3567
|6004
|150
|9721
|Kerala
|1620
|1809
|22
|3451
|Ladakh
|783
|148
|1
|932
|Madhya Pradesh
|2401
|9335
|525
|12261
|Maharashtra
|62848
|69631
|6531
|139010
|Manipur
|663
|258
|0
|921
|Meghalaya
|8
|37
|1
|46
|Mizoram
|133
|9
|0
|142
|Nagaland
|189
|141
|0
|330
|Odisha
|1465
|3988
|17
|5470
|Puducherry
|228
|165
|9
|402
|Punjab
|1245
|3047
|105
|4397
|Rajasthan
|3049
|12213
|365
|15627
|Sikkim
|50
|29
|0
|79
|Tamil Nadu
|28431
|35339
|833
|64603
|Telangana
|5109
|4224
|220
|9553
|Tripura
|451
|807
|1
|1259
|Uttarakhand
|903
|1602
|30
|2535
|Uttar Pradesh
|6189
|12116
|588
|18893
|West Bengal
|4930
|9218
|580
|14728
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8141
|8141
|Total#
|183022
|258685
|14476
|456183