Wednesday, June 24, 2020
     
  4. India's COVID-19 case tally rises to 4.56 lakh; death toll notches above 14,400

There has been a jump of 15,968 cases in India's COVID-19 case tally in the last 24 hours, the highest till date. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's coronavirus case tally stands at 456,183 while the death toll has reached 14,476. Over 258,000 people in India have recovered after contracting the virus while the active cases have risen to 1.83 lakh. 

New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2020 9:38 IST
Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 40 0 50
Andhra Pradesh 5284 4599 119 10002
Arunachal Pradesh 126 22 0 148
Assam 2060 3762 9 5831
Bihar 1993 6104 56 8153
Chandigarh 90 322 6 418
Chhattisgarh 797 1553 12 2362
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 91 29 0 120
Delhi 24988 39313 2301 66602
Goa 703 205 1 909
Gujarat 6148 20513 1710 28371
Haryana 4844 6498 178 11520
Himachal Pradesh 324 443 8 775
Jammu and Kashmir 2507 3642 87 6236
Jharkhand 654 1520 11 2185
Karnataka 3567 6004 150 9721
Kerala 1620 1809 22 3451
Ladakh 783 148 1 932
Madhya Pradesh 2401 9335 525 12261
Maharashtra 62848 69631 6531 139010
Manipur 663 258 0 921
Meghalaya 8 37 1 46
Mizoram 133 9 0 142
Nagaland 189 141 0 330
Odisha 1465 3988 17 5470
Puducherry 228 165 9 402
Punjab 1245 3047 105 4397
Rajasthan 3049 12213 365 15627
Sikkim 50 29 0 79
Tamil Nadu 28431 35339 833 64603
Telangana 5109 4224 220 9553
Tripura 451 807 1 1259
Uttarakhand 903 1602 30 2535
Uttar Pradesh 6189 12116 588 18893
West Bengal 4930 9218 580 14728
Cases being reassigned to states 8141     8141
Total# 183022 258685 14476 456183

