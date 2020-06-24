India's COVID-19 case tally rises to 4.56 lakh; death toll notches above 14,400 There has been a jump of 15,968 cases in India's COVID-19 case tally in the last 24 hours, the highest till date. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's coronavirus case tally stands at 456,183 while the death toll has reached 14,476. Over 258,000 people in India have recovered after contracting the virus while the active cases have risen to 1.83 lakh.

Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) India's COVID-19 case tally rises to 4.56 lakh; death toll notches above 14,400 There has been a jump of 15,968 cases in India's COVID-19 case tally in the last 24 hours, the highest till date. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's coronavirus case tally stands at 456,183 while the death toll has reached 14,476. Over 258,000 people in India have recovered after contracting the virus while the active cases have risen to 1.83 lakh. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 40 0 50 Andhra Pradesh 5284 4599 119 10002 Arunachal Pradesh 126 22 0 148 Assam 2060 3762 9 5831 Bihar 1993 6104 56 8153 Chandigarh 90 322 6 418 Chhattisgarh 797 1553 12 2362 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 91 29 0 120 Delhi 24988 39313 2301 66602 Goa 703 205 1 909 Gujarat 6148 20513 1710 28371 Haryana 4844 6498 178 11520 Himachal Pradesh 324 443 8 775 Jammu and Kashmir 2507 3642 87 6236 Jharkhand 654 1520 11 2185 Karnataka 3567 6004 150 9721 Kerala 1620 1809 22 3451 Ladakh 783 148 1 932 Madhya Pradesh 2401 9335 525 12261 Maharashtra 62848 69631 6531 139010 Manipur 663 258 0 921 Meghalaya 8 37 1 46 Mizoram 133 9 0 142 Nagaland 189 141 0 330 Odisha 1465 3988 17 5470 Puducherry 228 165 9 402 Punjab 1245 3047 105 4397 Rajasthan 3049 12213 365 15627 Sikkim 50 29 0 79 Tamil Nadu 28431 35339 833 64603 Telangana 5109 4224 220 9553 Tripura 451 807 1 1259 Uttarakhand 903 1602 30 2535 Uttar Pradesh 6189 12116 588 18893 West Bengal 4930 9218 580 14728 Cases being reassigned to states 8141 8141 Total# 183022 258685 14476 456183 Latest News on Coronavirus Latest India News Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage Coronavirus

