India records 54,366 new COVID-19 cases, 690 deaths in a day; active cases below 7 lakh

The number of coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fifth consecutive day on Friday as India's caseload went past 77 lakh, while recoveries have crossed 69 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below seven lakh for the first time in months.

The COVID-19 caseload mounted to 7,761,312 with 54,366 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,17,306 with 690 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 6,95,509 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 8.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

A total of 69,48,497 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.52 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,01,13,085 samples have been tested up to October 21, of which 14,42,722 were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India has crossed the 10 crore-mark in conducting tests for the detection of COVID-19 as on Thursday with average testing of more than 10 lakh samples per day in the last 17 days, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

State-wise Coronavirus status:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 3937 57 Andhra Pradesh 32257 758138 6524 Arunachal Pradesh 2638 11407 32 Assam 24724 177662 896 Bihar 11213 197208 1026 Chandigarh 712 12924 212 Chhattisgarh 25238 143212 1680 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 47 3164 2 Delhi 25237 312918 6163 Goa 2991 38031 564 Gujarat 14121 146171 3667 Haryana 10009 142798 1688 Himachal Pradesh 2623 16937 284 Jammu and Kashmir 7952 80802 1412 Jharkhand 6122 91629 859 Karnataka 92946 684835 10770 Kerala 93393 274675 1255 Ladakh 842 4902 68 Madhya Pradesh 12146 149353 2842 Maharashtra 150510 1431856 42831 Manipur 4101 12393 127 Meghalaya 1661 6981 78 Mizoram 184 2175 0 Nagaland 1799 6469 28 Odisha 17857 257041 1196 Puducherry 4039 29211 582 Punjab 4466 121155 4072 Rajasthan 18341 160614 1800 Sikkim 254 3410 63 Tamil Nadu 34198 655170 10825 Telengana 20377 207326 1298 Tripura 2229 27502 339 Uttarakhand 4897 53643 968 Uttar Pradesh 29131 427937 6790 West Bengal 36064 294911 6308 Total# 695509 6948497 117306

