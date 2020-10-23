Friday, October 23, 2020
     
  4. India records 54,366 new COVID-19 cases, 690 deaths in a day; active cases below 7 lakh

New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2020 9:39 IST
The number of coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fifth consecutive day on Friday as India's caseload went past 77 lakh, while recoveries have crossed 69 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below seven lakh for the first time in months. 

The COVID-19 caseload mounted to 7,761,312 with 54,366 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,17,306 with 690 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 6,95,509 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 8.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

A total of 69,48,497 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.52 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,01,13,085 samples have been tested up to October 21, of which 14,42,722 were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India has crossed the 10 crore-mark in conducting tests for the detection of COVID-19 as on Thursday with average testing of more than 10 lakh samples per day in the last 17 days, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

State-wise Coronavirus status:

 
Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 3937 57
Andhra Pradesh 32257 758138 6524
Arunachal Pradesh 2638 11407 32
Assam 24724 177662 896
Bihar 11213 197208 1026
Chandigarh 712 12924 212
Chhattisgarh 25238 143212 1680
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 47 3164 2
Delhi 25237 312918 6163
Goa 2991 38031 564
Gujarat 14121 146171 3667
Haryana 10009 142798 1688
Himachal Pradesh 2623 16937 284
Jammu and Kashmir 7952 80802 1412
Jharkhand 6122 91629 859
Karnataka 92946 684835 10770
Kerala 93393 274675 1255
Ladakh 842 4902 68
Madhya Pradesh 12146 149353 2842
Maharashtra 150510 1431856 42831
Manipur 4101 12393 127
Meghalaya 1661 6981 78
Mizoram 184 2175 0
Nagaland 1799 6469 28
Odisha 17857 257041 1196
Puducherry 4039 29211 582
Punjab 4466 121155 4072
Rajasthan 18341 160614 1800
Sikkim 254 3410 63
Tamil Nadu 34198 655170 10825
Telengana 20377 207326 1298
Tripura 2229 27502 339
Uttarakhand 4897 53643 968
Uttar Pradesh 29131 427937 6790
West Bengal 36064 294911 6308
Total# 695509 6948497 117306

