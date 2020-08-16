India records over 63,489 new COVID cases, 944 deaths in a day; tally crosses 2.5 million-mark

India reported as many as 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged/migrated and 49,980 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,93,09,703 samples tested up to 15th August for COVID-19. Of these, 7,46,608 samples were tested on Saturday.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 21.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 769,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,377,367 and the fatalities rose to 769,652, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,359,748 and 169,463, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 3,317,096 infections and 107,232 deaths.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,526,192), and is followed by Russia (915,808), South Africa (583,653), Mexico (517,714), Peru (516,296), Colombia (445,111), Chile (383,902), Spain (342,813), Iran (341,070), the UK (319,208), Saudi Arabia (297,315), Argentina (289,100), Pakistan (288,047), Bangladesh (274,525), Italy (253,438), France (252,965), Turkey (248,117), Germany (224,488), Iraq (172,583), Philippines (157,918), Indonesia (137,468), Canada (123,788), Qatar (114,809), Kazakhstan (102,287) and Ecuador (100,688), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1154
|24
|1128
|96
|24
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|88138
|1769
|191117
|10414
|2562
|87
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|882
|30
|1771
|21
|5
|4
|Assam
|22090
|543
|53286
|1593
|182
|7
|5
|Bihar
|32591
|45
|68510
|3580
|450
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|863
|54
|1118
|27
|28
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4807
|313
|10046
|189
|134
|4
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|457
|7
|1384
|53
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11489
|123
|136251
|1143
|4188
|10
|10
|Goa
|3753
|33
|7488
|331
|98
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14241
|45
|60553
|1015
|2765
|19
|12
|Haryana
|6943
|195
|38939
|591
|528
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1342
|38
|2632
|81
|19
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6818
|209
|20676
|734
|527
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|8137
|281
|14024
|509
|228
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|81284
|2075
|134811
|6629
|3831
|114
|17
|Kerala
|14944
|798
|27795
|803
|146
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|592
|25
|1307
|4
|10
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9986
|58
|33353
|948
|1094
|13
|20
|Maharashtra
|156719
|4854
|408286
|6844
|19749
|322
|21
|Manipur
|1939
|114
|2438
|78
|13
|22
|Meghalaya
|690
|49
|596
|15
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|421
|112
|356
|8
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|2011
|105
|1321
|123
|8
|25
|Odisha
|16066
|966
|40727
|1521
|333
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|3024
|144
|4224
|215
|106
|27
|Punjab
|10407
|453
|18863
|535
|771
|40
|28
|Rajasthan
|13863
|86
|45254
|1357
|862
|16
|29
|Sikkim
|486
|30
|661
|38
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|54213
|497
|272251
|5236
|5641
|127
|31
|Telengana
|22542
|837
|68126
|1930
|693
|9
|32
|Tripura
|1855
|59
|5151
|63
|55
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4041
|75
|7748
|246
|151
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|51437
|1011
|96231
|3705
|2393
|58
|35
|West Bengal
|27219
|369
|83836
|2647
|2377
|58
|Total#
|677444
|9224
|1862258
|53322
|49980
|944