  India records over 63,489 new COVID cases, 944 deaths in a day; tally crosses 2.5 million-mark

India reported as many as 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged/migrated and 49,980 deaths.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2020 10:14 IST
Image Source : PTI

India reported as many as 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged/migrated and 49,980 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,93,09,703 samples tested up to 15th August for COVID-19. Of these, 7,46,608 samples were tested on Saturday.  

 The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 21.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 769,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,377,367 and the fatalities rose to 769,652, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,359,748 and 169,463, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 3,317,096 infections and 107,232 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,526,192), and is followed by Russia (915,808), South Africa (583,653), Mexico (517,714), Peru (516,296), Colombia (445,111), Chile (383,902), Spain (342,813), Iran (341,070), the UK (319,208), Saudi Arabia (297,315), Argentina (289,100), Pakistan (288,047), Bangladesh (274,525), Italy (253,438), France (252,965), Turkey (248,117), Germany (224,488), Iraq (172,583), Philippines (157,918), Indonesia (137,468), Canada (123,788), Qatar (114,809), Kazakhstan (102,287) and Ecuador (100,688), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1154 24  1128 96  24  
2 Andhra Pradesh 88138 1769  191117 10414  2562 87 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 882 30  1771 21  5  
4 Assam 22090 543  53286 1593  182
5 Bihar 32591 45  68510 3580  450
6 Chandigarh 863 54  1118 27  28  
7 Chhattisgarh 4807 313  10046 189  134
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 457 1384 53  2  
9 Delhi 11489 123  136251 1143  4188 10 
10 Goa 3753 33  7488 331  98
11 Gujarat 14241 45  60553 1015  2765 19 
12 Haryana 6943 195  38939 591  528 10 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1342 38  2632 81  19  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6818 209  20676 734  527
15 Jharkhand 8137 281  14024 509  228
16 Karnataka 81284 2075  134811 6629  3831 114 
17 Kerala 14944 798  27795 803  146
18 Ladakh 592 25  1307 10
19 Madhya Pradesh 9986 58  33353 948  1094 13 
20 Maharashtra 156719 4854  408286 6844  19749 322 
21 Manipur 1939 114  2438 78  13  
22 Meghalaya 690 49  596 15  6  
23 Mizoram 421 112  356 0  
24 Nagaland 2011 105  1321 123  8  
25 Odisha 16066 966  40727 1521  333
26 Puducherry 3024 144  4224 215  106  
27 Punjab 10407 453  18863 535  771 40 
28 Rajasthan 13863 86  45254 1357  862 16 
29 Sikkim 486 30  661 38  1  
30 Tamil Nadu 54213 497  272251 5236  5641 127 
31 Telengana 22542 837  68126 1930  693
32 Tripura 1855 59  5151 63  55
33 Uttarakhand 4041 75  7748 246  151
34 Uttar Pradesh 51437 1011  96231 3705  2393 58 
35 West Bengal 27219 369  83836 2647  2377 58 
Total# 677444 9224  1862258 53322  49980 944 

