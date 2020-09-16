Wednesday, September 16, 2020
     
India coronavirus cases tally crosses 50-lakh mark; 1,290 deaths in 24 hours

India on Wednesday registered a record 90,123 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 50 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2020 9:34 IST
Image Source : AP

India on Wednesday registered a record of 90,123 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 50 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,056 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 82,066. The total case tally stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases while total recoveries stand at 39,42,361.

Meanwhile, nearly 550,000 children in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to a new report of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 23  3318 40  52  
2 Andhra Pradesh 92353 851  486531 9628  5041 69 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1795 39  4658 127  13
4 Assam 29180 550  116903 1849  492 10 
5 Bihar 13055 920  146980 1420  836
6 Chandigarh 2991 144  5502 202  99
7 Chhattisgarh 35909 2264  34279 1170  589 16 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 229 19  2552 39  2  
9 Delhi 29787 1146  191203 3081  4806 36 
10 Goa 5102 156  20094 446  315 11 
11 Gujarat 16357 112  96582 1444  3244 17 
12 Haryana 20430 13  77166 2454  1026 26 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3801 142  6444 262  90
14 Jammu and Kashmir 18678 629  37062 681  914 19 
15 Jharkhand 14118 54  49750 1638  571 10 
16 Karnataka 98555 667  369229 16271  7481 216 
17 Kerala 31226 671  82341 2532  466 12 
18 Ladakh 938 35  2517 42  44
19 Madhya Pradesh 21620 392  69613 1902  1820 29 
20 Maharashtra 292174 544  775273 19423  30409 515 
21 Manipur 1745 160  6418 78  47
22 Meghalaya 1818 132  2190 39  28
23 Mizoram 558 922 0  
24 Nagaland 1269 20  3945 30  15
25 Odisha 32267 77  125738 3714  645
26 Puducherry 4674 131  15522 495  405 11 
27 Punjab 21154 464  60814 1815  2514 90 
28 Rajasthan 16761 35  87873 1711  1264 14 
29 Sikkim 464 118  1690 169  19
30 Tamil Nadu 46806 106  458900 5735  8502 68 
31 Telengana 30401 131447 2260  996 12 
32 Tripura 7498 66  12435 510  217 10 
33 Uttarakhand 10739 365  23230 1017  438
34 Uttar Pradesh 67335 48  252097 6680  4604 113 
35 West Bengal 23942 249  181142 2919  4062 59 
Total# 995933 5872  3942360 82961  82066 1290 

