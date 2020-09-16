India coronavirus cases tally crosses 50-lakh mark; 1,290 deaths in 24 hours

India on Wednesday registered a record of 90,123 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 50 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,056 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 82,066. The total case tally stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases while total recoveries stand at 39,42,361.
Meanwhile, nearly 550,000 children in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to a new report of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|204
|23
|3318
|40
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|92353
|851
|486531
|9628
|5041
|69
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1795
|39
|4658
|127
|13
|2
|4
|Assam
|29180
|550
|116903
|1849
|492
|10
|5
|Bihar
|13055
|920
|146980
|1420
|836
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|2991
|144
|5502
|202
|99
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|35909
|2264
|34279
|1170
|589
|16
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|229
|19
|2552
|39
|2
|9
|Delhi
|29787
|1146
|191203
|3081
|4806
|36
|10
|Goa
|5102
|156
|20094
|446
|315
|11
|11
|Gujarat
|16357
|112
|96582
|1444
|3244
|17
|12
|Haryana
|20430
|13
|77166
|2454
|1026
|26
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3801
|142
|6444
|262
|90
|8
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|18678
|629
|37062
|681
|914
|19
|15
|Jharkhand
|14118
|54
|49750
|1638
|571
|10
|16
|Karnataka
|98555
|667
|369229
|16271
|7481
|216
|17
|Kerala
|31226
|671
|82341
|2532
|466
|12
|18
|Ladakh
|938
|35
|2517
|42
|44
|3
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21620
|392
|69613
|1902
|1820
|29
|20
|Maharashtra
|292174
|544
|775273
|19423
|30409
|515
|21
|Manipur
|1745
|160
|6418
|78
|47
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1818
|132
|2190
|39
|28
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|558
|9
|922
|3
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1269
|20
|3945
|30
|15
|5
|25
|Odisha
|32267
|77
|125738
|3714
|645
|8
|26
|Puducherry
|4674
|131
|15522
|495
|405
|11
|27
|Punjab
|21154
|464
|60814
|1815
|2514
|90
|28
|Rajasthan
|16761
|35
|87873
|1711
|1264
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|464
|118
|1690
|169
|19
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46806
|106
|458900
|5735
|8502
|68
|31
|Telengana
|30401
|1
|131447
|2260
|996
|12
|32
|Tripura
|7498
|66
|12435
|510
|217
|10
|33
|Uttarakhand
|10739
|365
|23230
|1017
|438
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|67335
|48
|252097
|6680
|4604
|113
|35
|West Bengal
|23942
|249
|181142
|2919
|4062
|59
|Total#
|995933
|5872
|3942360
|82961
|82066
|1290