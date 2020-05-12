3,604 new cases, 87 deaths in 24 hrs take India's COVID-19 tally past 70,000-mark. Check state-wise list

India on Tuesday recorded 3,604 new cases and 87 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 70,756, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The death toll has surged to 2,293. Of the total number of cases, there are 46,008 active cases, while 22,455 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate of COVID-19 in India stands at 31.73 per cent.
Maharashtra continue to remain the worst affected state with 23,401 cases and 868 fatalities, while Delhi recorded 7,233 cases and 73 fatalities till Tuesday morning.
Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have also recorded over 3,500 cases each with 221, 113, and 80 deaths respectively.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2018
|975
|45
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|65
|34
|2
|5
|Bihar
|747
|377
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|174
|24
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|53
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|7233
|2129
|73
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|8541
|2780
|513
|12
|Haryana
|730
|337
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|59
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|879
|427
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|160
|78
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|862
|426
|31
|17
|Kerala
|519
|489
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|21
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3785
|1747
|221
|20
|Maharashtra
|23401
|4786
|868
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|414
|85
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|12
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1877
|168
|31
|27
|Rajasthan
|3988
|2264
|113
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|8002
|2051
|53
|29
|Telengana
|1275
|800
|30
|30
|Tripura
|152
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|68
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3573
|1758
|80
|33
|West Bengal
|2063
|499
|190
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|70756#
|22455
|2293
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR