3,604 new cases, 87 deaths in 24 hrs take India's COVID-19 tally past 70,000-mark. Check state-wise list

India on Tuesday recorded 3,604 new cases and 87 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 70,756, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has surged to 2,293. Of the total number of cases, there are 46,008 active cases, while 22,455 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate of COVID-19 in India stands at 31.73 per cent.

Maharashtra continue to remain the worst affected state with 23,401 cases and 868 fatalities, while Delhi recorded 7,233 cases and 73 fatalities till Tuesday morning.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have also recorded over 3,500 cases each with 221, 113, and 80 deaths respectively.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2018 975 45 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 65 34 2 5 Bihar 747 377 6 6 Chandigarh 174 24 2 7 Chhattisgarh 59 53 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 7233 2129 73 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 8541 2780 513 12 Haryana 730 337 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 59 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 879 427 10 15 Jharkhand 160 78 3 16 Karnataka 862 426 31 17 Kerala 519 489 4 18 Ladakh 42 21 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3785 1747 221 20 Maharashtra 23401 4786 868 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 414 85 3 25 Puducherry 12 6 0 26 Punjab 1877 168 31 27 Rajasthan 3988 2264 113 28 Tamil Nadu 8002 2051 53 29 Telengana 1275 800 30 30 Tripura 152 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 68 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3573 1758 80 33 West Bengal 2063 499 190 Total number of confirmed cases in India 70756# 22455 2293 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

