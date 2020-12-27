With 18,732 new COVID cases, India records lowest single-day hike in nearly 6 months; death toll at 1,47,622

Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO India records 18,732 new COVID cases, 279 death in 24 hrs; death toll at 1,47,622

India on Sunday registered 18,732 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 10,187,850, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. . With 279 new deaths, the country's toll of coronavirus-related deaths has mounted to 1,47,622.

On the other hand, the number of people who have recuperated from coronavirus touched 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The national recovery rate is now at 95.82%.

The country's active coronavirus cases have dropped further to 2.78 lakh. Now, there are 2,78,690 active coronavirus cases in the country, which comprises 2.74% of the total tally.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,81,02,657 samples have been tested up to 26 December with 9,43,368 samples being tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry said, five states - Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra - account for 56% of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

A Look At Coronavirus Statewise Tally

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 61 4789 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3700 869920 7092 3 Arunachal Pradesh 154 16477 56 4 Assam 3389 211486 1035 5 Bihar 5257 242767 1379 6 Chandigarh 354 18754 315 7 Chhattisgarh 14028 257021 3275 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 3362 2 9 Delhi 6911 604746 10437 10 Goa 951 48913 731 11 Gujarat 10512 226208 4275 12 Haryana 4535 253145 2865 13 Himachal Pradesh 4291 49076 913 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3288 114722 1867 15 Jharkhand 1598 111530 1018 16 Karnataka 13413 889881 12051 17 Kerala 63927 668733 2951 18 Ladakh 217 9051 126 19 Madhya Pradesh 10329 223532 3545 20 Maharashtra 59223 1807824 49189 21 Manipur 1301 26331 344 22 Meghalaya 248 12985 138 23 Mizoram 128 4046 8 24 Nagaland 274 11545 78 25 Odisha 2595 323749 1857 26 Puducherry 355 36962 630 27 Punjab 4436 155409 5281 28 Rajasthan 11488 290365 2664 29 Sikkim 517 5157 125 30 Tamil Nadu 9039 792063 12059 31 Telengana 6579 276753 1531 32 Tripura 157 32695 385 33 Uttarakhand 5444 82298 1476 34 Uttar Pradesh 15875 556912 8293 35 West Bengal 14108 522331 9569 Total# 278690 9761538 147622

Latest India News