With 18,732 new COVID cases, India records lowest single-day hike in nearly 6 months; death toll at 1,47,622

India on Sunday registered 18,732 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 10,187,850, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. . With 279 new deaths, the country's toll of coronavirus-related deaths has mounted to 1,47,622.
On the other hand, the number of people who have recuperated from coronavirus touched 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The national recovery rate is now at 95.82%.
The country's active coronavirus cases have dropped further to 2.78 lakh. Now, there are 2,78,690 active coronavirus cases in the country, which comprises 2.74% of the total tally.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,81,02,657 samples have been tested up to 26 December with 9,43,368 samples being tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry said, five states - Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra - account for 56% of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country.
A Look At Coronavirus Statewise Tally
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|61
|4789
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3700
|869920
|7092
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|154
|16477
|56
|4
|Assam
|3389
|211486
|1035
|5
|Bihar
|5257
|242767
|1379
|6
|Chandigarh
|354
|18754
|315
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|14028
|257021
|3275
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|8
|3362
|2
|9
|Delhi
|6911
|604746
|10437
|10
|Goa
|951
|48913
|731
|11
|Gujarat
|10512
|226208
|4275
|12
|Haryana
|4535
|253145
|2865
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4291
|49076
|913
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3288
|114722
|1867
|15
|Jharkhand
|1598
|111530
|1018
|16
|Karnataka
|13413
|889881
|12051
|17
|Kerala
|63927
|668733
|2951
|18
|Ladakh
|217
|9051
|126
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10329
|223532
|3545
|20
|Maharashtra
|59223
|1807824
|49189
|21
|Manipur
|1301
|26331
|344
|22
|Meghalaya
|248
|12985
|138
|23
|Mizoram
|128
|4046
|8
|24
|Nagaland
|274
|11545
|78
|25
|Odisha
|2595
|323749
|1857
|26
|Puducherry
|355
|36962
|630
|27
|Punjab
|4436
|155409
|5281
|28
|Rajasthan
|11488
|290365
|2664
|29
|Sikkim
|517
|5157
|125
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|9039
|792063
|12059
|31
|Telengana
|6579
|276753
|1531
|32
|Tripura
|157
|32695
|385
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5444
|82298
|1476
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|15875
|556912
|8293
|35
|West Bengal
|14108
|522331
|9569
|Total#
|278690
|9761538
|147622