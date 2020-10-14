India records 63,508 COVID-19 cases, 730 deaths in a day; tally crosses 7.2 million-mark

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 63,508 new coronavirus cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 7,239,389 while the death toll climbs to 1,10,586. Of these active cases, 8,26,876 recovered, according to the health ministry.
Global Covid-19 cases have surpassed 38 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
The US reported 7,850,829 cases and 215,775 deaths, both the highest around the world. India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|199
|3782
|55
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|42855
|714427
|6291
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2960
|9573
|28
|4
|Assam
|28897
|167059
|830
|5
|Bihar
|10835
|187059
|961
|6
|Chandigarh
|1127
|12007
|197
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27208
|119352
|1306
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|85
|3081
|2
|9
|Delhi
|21490
|286880
|5854
|10
|Goa
|4316
|34252
|514
|11
|Gujarat
|15187
|134990
|3584
|12
|Haryana
|10319
|132382
|1601
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2507
|15001
|254
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9866
|73502
|1340
|15
|Jharkhand
|7617
|85314
|805
|16
|Karnataka
|113478
|602505
|10123
|17
|Kerala
|95493
|207357
|1046
|18
|Ladakh
|969
|4205
|64
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14661
|132429
|2671
|20
|Maharashtra
|205884
|1297252
|40701
|21
|Manipur
|2867
|10829
|97
|22
|Meghalaya
|2367
|5406
|65
|23
|Mizoram
|119
|2093
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1513
|5831
|19
|25
|Odisha
|22892
|232988
|1057
|26
|Puducherry
|4572
|26865
|567
|27
|Punjab
|8212
|113105
|3894
|28
|Rajasthan
|21924
|139616
|1679
|29
|Sikkim
|344
|3014
|59
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|43239
|612320
|10371
|31
|Telengana
|23728
|191269
|1241
|32
|Tripura
|3500
|25041
|318
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6576
|48283
|782
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|38082
|397570
|6466
|35
|West Bengal
|30988
|265288
|5744
|Total#
|826876
|6301927
|110586