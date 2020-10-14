Wednesday, October 14, 2020
     
India records 63,508 COVID-19 cases, 730 deaths in a day; tally crosses 7.2 million-mark

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 7,239,389 while the death toll climbs to 1,10,586.

New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2020 9:34 IST
Image Source : PTI

 A man walks past a mural along a road near Akshardham Temple, in New Delhi

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 63,508 new coronavirus cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 7,239,389 while the death toll climbs to 1,10,586. Of these active cases, 8,26,876 recovered, according to the health ministry. 

Global Covid-19 cases have surpassed 38 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The US reported 7,850,829 cases and 215,775 deaths, both the highest around the world. India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

 

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 3782 55
2 Andhra Pradesh 42855 714427 6291
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2960 9573 28
4 Assam 28897 167059 830
5 Bihar 10835 187059 961
6 Chandigarh 1127 12007 197
7 Chhattisgarh 27208 119352 1306
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 85 3081 2
9 Delhi 21490 286880 5854
10 Goa 4316 34252 514
11 Gujarat 15187 134990 3584
12 Haryana 10319 132382 1601
13 Himachal Pradesh 2507 15001 254
14 Jammu and Kashmir 9866 73502 1340
15 Jharkhand 7617 85314 805
16 Karnataka 113478 602505 10123
17 Kerala 95493 207357 1046
18 Ladakh 969 4205 64
19 Madhya Pradesh 14661 132429 2671
20 Maharashtra 205884 1297252 40701
21 Manipur 2867 10829 97
22 Meghalaya 2367 5406 65
23 Mizoram 119 2093 0
24 Nagaland 1513 5831 19
25 Odisha 22892 232988 1057
26 Puducherry 4572 26865 567
27 Punjab 8212 113105 3894
28 Rajasthan 21924 139616 1679
29 Sikkim 344 3014 59
30 Tamil Nadu 43239 612320 10371
31 Telengana 23728 191269 1241
32 Tripura 3500 25041 318
33 Uttarakhand 6576 48283 782
34 Uttar Pradesh 38082 397570 6466
35 West Bengal 30988 265288 5744
Total# 826876 6301927 110586

