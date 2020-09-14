Monday, September 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 92,070 COVID-19 cases and 1,136 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 48-lakh mark

India records 92,070 COVID-19 cases and 1,136 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 48-lakh mark

India on Monday registered a record 92,070 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 48 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,136 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 79,722. The total case tally stands at 4,846,427 including 9,86,598 active cases while total recoveries stand at 37,80,107.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2020 9:56 IST
India records 92,070 COVID-19 cases and 1,136 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 48-lakh mark
Image Source : PTI

India records 92,070 COVID-19 cases and 1,136 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 48-lakh mark

India on Monday registered a record 92,070 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 48 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,136 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 79,722. The total case tally stands at 4,846,427 including 9,86,598 active cases while total recoveries stand at 37,80,107.

A total of 37,02,595 people have recuperated from COVID-19 in the country so far, with 58 per cent of the recovered cases being reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the Centre said on Sunday. The same five states account for 60 per cent of total 9,73,175 active cases in the country. The national recovery rate now stands at 77.88 per cent.

Meanwhile, assuring Covid-19 Vaccine by early 2021, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan offered to take first shot for dispelling fears.

A COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by early next year and the government is considering its emergency authorisation for high-risk people, Harsh Vardhan said, asserting he will take the first shot to address any “trust deficit” over its safety.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 922,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,891,676 and the fatalities rose to 922,441, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,519,121 and 194,041 respectively, according to the CSSE. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,754,356, while the country's death toll stood at 78,586.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 268 3202 51
2 Andhra Pradesh 95733 457008 4846
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1712 4253 10
4 Assam 29133 110885 453
5 Bihar 14396 141499 808
6 Chandigarh 2586 4864 92
7 Chhattisgarh 33246 27978 539
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279 2444 2
9 Delhi 28059 181295 4715
10 Goa 5323 18576 286
11 Gujarat 16301 92678 3195
12 Haryana 19446 70713 956
13 Himachal Pradesh 3194 5962 73
14 Jammu and Kashmir 16261 35285 864
15 Jharkhand 14844 45074 542
16 Karnataka 97834 344556 7161
17 Kerala 28870 75844 425
18 Ladakh 841 2414 39
19 Madhya Pradesh 19840 64398 1728
20 Maharashtra 280138 728512 29115
21 Manipur 1584 6102 45
22 Meghalaya 1570 2020 25
23 Mizoram 591 823 0
24 Nagaland 1215 3839 10
25 Odisha 30999 115279 616
26 Puducherry 4847 14228 370
27 Punjab 19384 55385 2288
28 Rajasthan 16582 82902 1221
29 Sikkim 541 1503 11
30 Tamil Nadu 47110 441649 8307
31 Telengana 31607 124528 961
32 Tripura 7584 11132 194
33 Uttarakhand 9781 20153 402
34 Uttar Pradesh 67955 233527 4349
35 West Bengal 23521 172085 3887
Total# 973175 3702595 78586

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X