Image Source : PTI India records 92,070 COVID-19 cases and 1,136 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 48-lakh mark

India on Monday registered a record 92,070 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 48 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,136 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 79,722. The total case tally stands at 4,846,427 including 9,86,598 active cases while total recoveries stand at 37,80,107.

A total of 37,02,595 people have recuperated from COVID-19 in the country so far, with 58 per cent of the recovered cases being reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the Centre said on Sunday. The same five states account for 60 per cent of total 9,73,175 active cases in the country. The national recovery rate now stands at 77.88 per cent.

Meanwhile, assuring Covid-19 Vaccine by early 2021, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan offered to take first shot for dispelling fears.

A COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by early next year and the government is considering its emergency authorisation for high-risk people, Harsh Vardhan said, asserting he will take the first shot to address any “trust deficit” over its safety.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 922,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,891,676 and the fatalities rose to 922,441, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,519,121 and 194,041 respectively, according to the CSSE. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,754,356, while the country's death toll stood at 78,586.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 268 3202 51 2 Andhra Pradesh 95733 457008 4846 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1712 4253 10 4 Assam 29133 110885 453 5 Bihar 14396 141499 808 6 Chandigarh 2586 4864 92 7 Chhattisgarh 33246 27978 539 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279 2444 2 9 Delhi 28059 181295 4715 10 Goa 5323 18576 286 11 Gujarat 16301 92678 3195 12 Haryana 19446 70713 956 13 Himachal Pradesh 3194 5962 73 14 Jammu and Kashmir 16261 35285 864 15 Jharkhand 14844 45074 542 16 Karnataka 97834 344556 7161 17 Kerala 28870 75844 425 18 Ladakh 841 2414 39 19 Madhya Pradesh 19840 64398 1728 20 Maharashtra 280138 728512 29115 21 Manipur 1584 6102 45 22 Meghalaya 1570 2020 25 23 Mizoram 591 823 0 24 Nagaland 1215 3839 10 25 Odisha 30999 115279 616 26 Puducherry 4847 14228 370 27 Punjab 19384 55385 2288 28 Rajasthan 16582 82902 1221 29 Sikkim 541 1503 11 30 Tamil Nadu 47110 441649 8307 31 Telengana 31607 124528 961 32 Tripura 7584 11132 194 33 Uttarakhand 9781 20153 402 34 Uttar Pradesh 67955 233527 4349 35 West Bengal 23521 172085 3887 Total# 973175 3702595 78586

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage