India reports 41,383 new Covid-19 cases, 507 fatalities in 24 hours; death toll at 418,987

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports 41,383 new Covid-19 cases, 507 fatalities in 24 hours; death toll rises to 418,987

India on Thursday reported 41,383 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while daily deaths rose by 507, health ministry data showed. The country's tally of infections now stands at 31.26 million, with the death toll at 418,987, according to government data.

With 38,652 people discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries now stands at 3,04,29,339 across the country. The overall recovery rate for Covid in India has now stood at 97.35 per cent.

The active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day and were recorded at 4,09,394, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active cases comprise 1.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 2,224 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 31 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.12 per cent.

A total of 45,09,11,712 samples were tested up to 21st July. Of which, 17,18,439 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Up to 41,78,51,151 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive that began in January this year, government data shows. In the past 24 hours alone, 22,77,679 vaccinations were carried out.

ALSO READ: Shocked by WHO plan for COVID origins study, says China

Latest India News