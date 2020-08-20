India records 69,652 fresh Covid-19 cases, 977 deaths; tally breaches 2.8 million-mark

India recorded a spike in coronavirus cases again on Thursday morning after the country recorded 69,652 new cases and 977 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India’s tally now stands at 28,36,926. Out of these, 6,86,395 are active cases and 20,96,665 recovered, according to the health ministry.
The death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. More than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.
On Wednesday, India recorded 1,092 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's overall death count to 52,889.
With a record 60,091 people recuperating from coronavirus infection in a day, the total recoveries crossed 2 million pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate hit a new low of 1.91 per cent, the Union Health Ministry had said on Wednesday.
Government of India along with efforts of the state and UT governments has ramped up the hospital care infrastructure across the country to ensure that medical care for different categories of positive cases is provided through the Dedicated COVID Care Centre (DCCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1045
|33
|1529
|108
|30
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|86725
|1595
|226372
|8061
|2906
|86
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|923
|2
|2022
|73
|5
|4
|Assam
|23756
|52
|60348
|2054
|213
|10
|5
|Bihar
|27546
|1146
|84404
|4074
|487
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|1014
|18
|1351
|108
|31
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6139
|311
|11185
|338
|161
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|389
|36
|1604
|80
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11137
|69
|140767
|1320
|4235
|9
|10
|Goa
|3838
|23
|8713
|357
|124
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|14282
|3
|64823
|1120
|2837
|17
|12
|Haryana
|7307
|226
|42056
|758
|567
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1400
|107
|2992
|69
|19
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6965
|86
|22497
|611
|572
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|9638
|930
|16175
|668
|277
|15
|16
|Karnataka
|81113
|1315
|164150
|7201
|4327
|126
|17
|Kerala
|17442
|1109
|32607
|1217
|182
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|633
|35
|1397
|2
|18
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10717
|196
|36475
|762
|1159
|18
|20
|Maharashtra
|160728
|3808
|446881
|9011
|21033
|346
|21
|Manipur
|1973
|15
|2885
|96
|18
|22
|Meghalaya
|806
|40
|694
|9
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|489
|8
|384
|5
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1844
|4
|1706
|42
|8
|25
|Odisha
|19814
|958
|46936
|1621
|372
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|3309
|55
|5312
|403
|129
|6
|27
|Punjab
|12460
|720
|22703
|941
|921
|23
|28
|Rajasthan
|14416
|297
|49963
|1003
|910
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|440
|10
|789
|34
|3
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53155
|705
|296171
|6384
|6123
|116
|31
|Telengana
|21509
|519
|75186
|1195
|729
|10
|32
|Tripura
|2205
|122
|5565
|68
|65
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3915
|158
|9132
|408
|178
|14
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|49645
|597
|115227
|5620
|2638
|53
|35
|West Bengal
|27678
|143
|95663
|2973
|2581
|53
|Total#
|686395
|9881
|2096664
|58794
|53866
|977