India records 69,652 fresh Covid-19 cases, 977 deaths; tally breaches 2.8 million-mark

India recorded a spike in coronavirus cases again on Thursday morning after the country recorded 69,652 new cases and 977 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India’s tally now stands at 28,36,926. Out of these, 6,86,395 are active cases and 20,96,665 recovered, according to the health ministry.

The death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. More than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

On Wednesday, India recorded 1,092 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's overall death count to 52,889.

With a record 60,091 people recuperating from coronavirus infection in a day, the total recoveries crossed 2 million pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate hit a new low of 1.91 per cent, the Union Health Ministry had said on Wednesday.

Government of India along with efforts of the state and UT governments has ramped up the hospital care infrastructure across the country to ensure that medical care for different categories of positive cases is provided through the Dedicated COVID Care Centre (DCCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1045 33 1529 108 30 2 Andhra Pradesh 86725 1595 226372 8061 2906 86 3 Arunachal Pradesh 923 2 2022 73 5 4 Assam 23756 52 60348 2054 213 10 5 Bihar 27546 1146 84404 4074 487 11 6 Chandigarh 1014 18 1351 108 31 1 7 Chhattisgarh 6139 311 11185 338 161 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 389 36 1604 80 2 9 Delhi 11137 69 140767 1320 4235 9 10 Goa 3838 23 8713 357 124 8 11 Gujarat 14282 3 64823 1120 2837 17 12 Haryana 7307 226 42056 758 567 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 1400 107 2992 69 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6965 86 22497 611 572 11 15 Jharkhand 9638 930 16175 668 277 15 16 Karnataka 81113 1315 164150 7201 4327 126 17 Kerala 17442 1109 32607 1217 182 7 18 Ladakh 633 35 1397 2 18 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 10717 196 36475 762 1159 18 20 Maharashtra 160728 3808 446881 9011 21033 346 21 Manipur 1973 15 2885 96 18 22 Meghalaya 806 40 694 9 6 23 Mizoram 489 8 384 5 0 24 Nagaland 1844 4 1706 42 8 25 Odisha 19814 958 46936 1621 372 10 26 Puducherry 3309 55 5312 403 129 6 27 Punjab 12460 720 22703 941 921 23 28 Rajasthan 14416 297 49963 1003 910 12 29 Sikkim 440 10 789 34 3 1 30 Tamil Nadu 53155 705 296171 6384 6123 116 31 Telengana 21509 519 75186 1195 729 10 32 Tripura 2205 122 5565 68 65 33 Uttarakhand 3915 158 9132 408 178 14 34 Uttar Pradesh 49645 597 115227 5620 2638 53 35 West Bengal 27678 143 95663 2973 2581 53 Total# 686395 9881 2096664 58794 53866 977

