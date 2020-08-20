India records 69,652 fresh Covid-19 cases, 977 deaths; tally breaches 2.8 million-mark

Thursday, August 20, 2020
     
India recorded a spike in coronavirus cases again on Thursday morning after the country recorded 69,652 new cases and 977 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India’s tally now stands at 28,36,926. Out of these, 6,86,395 are active cases and 20,96,665 recovered, according to the health ministry.

New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2020 9:36 IST
More than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.
The death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. More than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

On Wednesday, India recorded 1,092 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's overall death count to 52,889. 

With a record 60,091 people recuperating from coronavirus infection in a day, the total recoveries crossed 2 million pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate hit a new low of 1.91 per cent, the Union Health Ministry had said on Wednesday.

Government of India along with efforts of the state and UT governments has ramped up the hospital care infrastructure across the country to ensure that medical care for different categories of positive cases is provided through the Dedicated COVID Care Centre (DCCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH). 

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1045 33  1529 108  30  
2 Andhra Pradesh 86725 1595  226372 8061  2906 86 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 923 2022 73  5  
4 Assam 23756 52  60348 2054  213 10 
5 Bihar 27546 1146  84404 4074  487 11 
6 Chandigarh 1014 18  1351 108  31
7 Chhattisgarh 6139 311  11185 338  161
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 389 36  1604 80  2  
9 Delhi 11137 69  140767 1320  4235
10 Goa 3838 23  8713 357  124
11 Gujarat 14282 64823 1120  2837 17 
12 Haryana 7307 226  42056 758  567 10 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1400 107  2992 69  19  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6965 86  22497 611  572 11 
15 Jharkhand 9638 930  16175 668  277 15 
16 Karnataka 81113 1315  164150 7201  4327 126 
17 Kerala 17442 1109  32607 1217  182
18 Ladakh 633 35  1397 18
19 Madhya Pradesh 10717 196  36475 762  1159 18 
20 Maharashtra 160728 3808  446881 9011  21033 346 
21 Manipur 1973 15  2885 96  18  
22 Meghalaya 806 40  694 6  
23 Mizoram 489 384 0  
24 Nagaland 1844 1706 42  8  
25 Odisha 19814 958  46936 1621  372 10 
26 Puducherry 3309 55  5312 403  129
27 Punjab 12460 720  22703 941  921 23 
28 Rajasthan 14416 297  49963 1003  910 12 
29 Sikkim 440 10  789 34  3
30 Tamil Nadu 53155 705  296171 6384  6123 116 
31 Telengana 21509 519  75186 1195  729 10 
32 Tripura 2205 122  5565 68  65  
33 Uttarakhand 3915 158  9132 408  178 14 
34 Uttar Pradesh 49645 597  115227 5620  2638 53 
35 West Bengal 27678 143  95663 2973  2581 53 
Total# 686395 9881  2096664 58794  53866 977 

