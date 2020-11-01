Image Source : PTI India records 46,964 new coronavirus cases, 470 deaths in a day; active cases remain under 6 lakh

India on Sunday recorded as many as 46,964 fresh coronavirus cases and 470 deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload in the country beyond the 81 lakh-mark. Over 5 lakh people have been infected with the contagion so far, while as many as 74,91,513 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 91.54 per cent, according to the health ministry figures published 8 am on Tuesday.

India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 81,84,083 while total active cases stood at 5,70,458 which comprises 6.97 per cent of the total caseload.

With 470 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll has moved to 1,22,111.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,98,87,303 samples have been tested up to October 31 with 10,91,239 samples being tested on Saturday.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A LOOK AT STATEWISE NUMBERS

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 173 4100 59 2 Andhra Pradesh 24575 792083 6690 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1856 12959 37 4 Assam 9367 196054 930 5 Bihar 7516 207480 1090 6 Chandigarh 641 13551 226 7 Chhattisgarh 22090 163079 2101 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 3210 2 9 Delhi 32719 347476 6511 10 Goa 2344 40678 604 11 Gujarat 13084 155982 3716 12 Haryana 12191 153230 1789 13 Himachal Pradesh 2880 18862 317 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6419 86888 1478 15 Jharkhand 5302 95575 884 16 Karnataka 55036 757208 11168 17 Kerala 91297 340324 1484 18 Ladakh 656 5539 75 19 Madhya Pradesh 8929 159479 2951 20 Maharashtra 124142 1510353 43911 21 Manipur 3472 14862 168 22 Meghalaya 1019 8345 88 23 Mizoram 461 2291 1 24 Nagaland 1554 7454 39 25 Odisha 13047 275749 1320 26 Puducherry 3697 30724 592 27 Punjab 4257 125198 4203 28 Rajasthan 15102 179984 1907 29 Sikkim 251 3617 72 30 Tamil Nadu 22164 691236 11122 31 Telengana 18241 220466 1341 32 Tripura 1400 29048 346 33 Uttarakhand 3883 57422 1023 34 Uttar Pradesh 23768 451070 7025 35 West Bengal 36886 329937 6841 Total# 570458 7491513 122111

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage