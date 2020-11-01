India records 46,964 new coronavirus cases, 470 deaths in a day; active cases remain under 6 lakh

India on Sunday recorded as many as 46,964 fresh coronavirus cases and 470 deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload in the country beyond the 81 lakh-mark. Over 5 lakh people have been infected with the contagion so far, while as many as 74,91,513 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 91.54 per cent, according to the health ministry figures published 8 am on Tuesday.
India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 81,84,083 while total active cases stood at 5,70,458 which comprises 6.97 per cent of the total caseload.
With 470 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll has moved to 1,22,111.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,98,87,303 samples have been tested up to October 31 with 10,91,239 samples being tested on Saturday.
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A LOOK AT STATEWISE NUMBERS
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|173
|4100
|59
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|24575
|792083
|6690
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1856
|12959
|37
|4
|Assam
|9367
|196054
|930
|5
|Bihar
|7516
|207480
|1090
|6
|Chandigarh
|641
|13551
|226
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22090
|163079
|2101
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|39
|3210
|2
|9
|Delhi
|32719
|347476
|6511
|10
|Goa
|2344
|40678
|604
|11
|Gujarat
|13084
|155982
|3716
|12
|Haryana
|12191
|153230
|1789
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2880
|18862
|317
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6419
|86888
|1478
|15
|Jharkhand
|5302
|95575
|884
|16
|Karnataka
|55036
|757208
|11168
|17
|Kerala
|91297
|340324
|1484
|18
|Ladakh
|656
|5539
|75
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8929
|159479
|2951
|20
|Maharashtra
|124142
|1510353
|43911
|21
|Manipur
|3472
|14862
|168
|22
|Meghalaya
|1019
|8345
|88
|23
|Mizoram
|461
|2291
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|1554
|7454
|39
|25
|Odisha
|13047
|275749
|1320
|26
|Puducherry
|3697
|30724
|592
|27
|Punjab
|4257
|125198
|4203
|28
|Rajasthan
|15102
|179984
|1907
|29
|Sikkim
|251
|3617
|72
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|22164
|691236
|11122
|31
|Telengana
|18241
|220466
|1341
|32
|Tripura
|1400
|29048
|346
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3883
|57422
|1023
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23768
|451070
|7025
|35
|West Bengal
|36886
|329937
|6841
|Total#
|570458
|7491513
|122111